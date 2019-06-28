Police: 17% of all serious road accidents in Romania are caused by speeding

About 17% of all serious accidents registered in Romania in the first five months of the year were caused by speeding, according to the Romanian Police, which also said that these accidents resulted in the death of 118 people.

“In the first five months of this year, speeding generated 17% of the total serious road accidents recorded in our country, ranking third in the hierarchy with 470 accidents (104 less than in the same period last year), which resulted in the death of 118 people (32 less than in the same period last year) and the serious injury of 499 others (119 less than in the same period last year),” the Police said in a press release.

In this context, the Romanian Police decided to organize yet another major action aimed at preventing car accidents this weekend (beginning Friday), when it will take all its radars out on the roads and highways. The policemen will monitor traffic with both video and speed measuring equipment, and will also be equipped with devices for alcohol and drug tests.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Alexandru Busca)