Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

Submitted by andreich on Fri, 05/07/2021 - 07:55
Business

Romania's retail sales up 4.1% in Q1

07 May 2021
The retail sales volume index increased by 4.1% in the first quarter of the year (Q1) compared to the same period of 2020, after a record 9.1% annual increase in March - the highest yearly advance since last February.

The sales of non-food goods, except for the lockdown period (mostly April 2020), defied the crisis and advanced steadily, posting a 10.8% annual advance in Q1 (+16.7% in March). Fewer expenses in other areas of the households’ budget (services, mainly, but also car fuel) and the constant increase of the real wages have both contributed to the record advance in non-food sales.

In contrast, food sales have stabilized around the level seen at the end of 2019 - early 2020, just before the crisis. In Q1, the food sales were up 0.1% in annual terms (-21.% in March). The stabilization occurs after a robust surge at an average annual rate of just over 9% over the previous five years.  

The rising food prices may explain to some extent the stagnation, which is still unexpected, particularly given the subdued activity in the HoReCa sector.

Finally, the sales of car fuels took a deep dive in 2020 due to the mobility restrictions. In Q1 this year, the fuel sales were still 1.6% lower compared to the same period of 2020, despite the 9.9% annual increase in March. 

(Photo source: Shutterstock)

