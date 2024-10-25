Tech

Romania extends EUR 190 mln Resilience Facility grant for microelectronics projects

25 October 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The government of Romania signed on October 23  the financing contracts for the development program of the microelectronics industry in Romania, financed with EUR 190 million under the Resilience Facility, according to an announcement of the Executive. The contracts were signed with the subsidiaries of the companies Bosch, Continental, and NXP.

In the context of the Important Project of Common European Interest in the field of Microelectronics and Communication Technologies (IPCEI ME/CT), Romania contributes significantly to strengthening the competitiveness of the national and European economy by supporting sustainable development and job creation, according to a press release of the Ministry of Economy. 

“The projects carried out within this program, based on cross-border cooperation, bring essential technological innovations, favoring the strategic autonomy of the European Union,” according to the document.

The companies involved, as well as personalities from the educational environment involved in the definition and running of the program, accused, at the beginning of this month, in a meeting organized by the Romanian Academy, of the delays with which the program is carried out at the local level.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Shmeljov/Dreamstime.com)

Normal
Tech

Romania extends EUR 190 mln Resilience Facility grant for microelectronics projects

25 October 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The government of Romania signed on October 23  the financing contracts for the development program of the microelectronics industry in Romania, financed with EUR 190 million under the Resilience Facility, according to an announcement of the Executive. The contracts were signed with the subsidiaries of the companies Bosch, Continental, and NXP.

In the context of the Important Project of Common European Interest in the field of Microelectronics and Communication Technologies (IPCEI ME/CT), Romania contributes significantly to strengthening the competitiveness of the national and European economy by supporting sustainable development and job creation, according to a press release of the Ministry of Economy. 

“The projects carried out within this program, based on cross-border cooperation, bring essential technological innovations, favoring the strategic autonomy of the European Union,” according to the document.

The companies involved, as well as personalities from the educational environment involved in the definition and running of the program, accused, at the beginning of this month, in a meeting organized by the Romanian Academy, of the delays with which the program is carried out at the local level.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Shmeljov/Dreamstime.com)

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

25 October 2024
Defense
Three more F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft purchased from Norway arrive in Romania
25 October 2024
Justice
Russian court issues arrest warrant for Romanian journalist after Kursk report
25 October 2024
Events
Halloween calendar: Events taking place in Bucharest and in the country
25 October 2024
M&A
Romania’s Digi Communications gets permit to buy Portugal’s fourth-largest telco
25 October 2024
Events
Doing it for the KIDS: Untold joins Romanian campaign to raise funds for life-saving flights for seriously ill children
24 October 2024
Healthcare
Government pilot project aims to create Romania’s first smart hospital in Târgu Mureș
24 October 2024
Tech
Samsung Galaxy AI now available in Romanian
24 October 2024
Environment
Petricani Meadow one step closer to becoming Bucharest’s new protected natural area