Romania extends EUR 190 mln Resilience Facility grant for microelectronics projects

The government of Romania signed on October 23 the financing contracts for the development program of the microelectronics industry in Romania, financed with EUR 190 million under the Resilience Facility, according to an announcement of the Executive. The contracts were signed with the subsidiaries of the companies Bosch, Continental, and NXP.

In the context of the Important Project of Common European Interest in the field of Microelectronics and Communication Technologies (IPCEI ME/CT), Romania contributes significantly to strengthening the competitiveness of the national and European economy by supporting sustainable development and job creation, according to a press release of the Ministry of Economy.

“The projects carried out within this program, based on cross-border cooperation, bring essential technological innovations, favoring the strategic autonomy of the European Union,” according to the document.

The companies involved, as well as personalities from the educational environment involved in the definition and running of the program, accused, at the beginning of this month, in a meeting organized by the Romanian Academy, of the delays with which the program is carried out at the local level.

