Romanian prosecutors request preventive detention for mercenary Horațiu Potra and associates

Prosecutors from Romania’s High Court of Cassation and Justice requested a 30-day preventive detention measure for Horațiu Potra, his son, his brother, and 18 other individuals charged with attempted actions against the constitutional order.

Horațiu Potra and his two relatives have not been located, and there are indications that they are not in the country. However, the other individuals have already been detained.

The detentions are linked to searches conducted on Wednesday, February 26, at the homes of associates of far-right politician Călin Georgescu, who was placed under judicial supervision. In total, 47 searches were conducted in the counties of Sibiu, Mureș, Timiș, Ilfov, and Cluj.

"As a result of the hearings conducted on February 26 and 27, 2025, the prosecutor handling the case from the Criminal Investigation Section of the Prosecutor's Office attached to the High Court of Cassation and Justice ordered today the initiation of criminal proceedings against 21 defendants and the detention of 18 of them for the following offenses: attempted actions against the constitutional order, violation of the arms and ammunition regime, illegal operations with pyrotechnic articles, and public incitement,” prosecutors said.

During the extensive searches, investigators uncovered a large arsenal, including dozens of lethal weapons, magazines, grenades, launchers, and machine guns. They also discovered USD 3.3 million in cash, RON 700,000, and 24 kilograms of gold, much of it hidden under floorboards.

Authorities stated that the extensive operation was aimed at "documenting and investigating the criminal activities of the targeted individuals, establishing their criminal connections, and identifying assets and documents used in the criminal enterprise."

Călin Georgescu was formally charged with actions against the constitutional order, dissemination of false information, and false statements regarding his campaign financing and asset declarations.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos | George Calin)