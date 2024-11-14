Romania releases 1,000 pheasants to repopulate hunting areas

Romania’s National Forest Administration authority, Romsilva, announced on Tuesday, November 12, that 1,000 pheasants have been released into the forests managed by the Fântânele Forest District.

The pheasants, sourced from the Prahova Forestry Directorate’s breeding areas, are part of an ongoing repopulation effort aimed at maintaining a high-quality pheasant population within hunting areas.

Romsilva’s forestry experts explained that such repopulation actions are regularly carried out in the hunting grounds they oversee.

The state institution operates three primary pheasant-breeding locations - Gherghița, Ghimpați, and Pișchia - which raise approximately 35,000 pheasants annually. Of these, around 15,000 are specifically allocated for repopulating 241 hunting grounds managed by Romsilva, ensuring the health and vitality of these wildlife populations.

The pheasant-hunting season in Romania is between October 1 and February 28. A standard hunting package - marketed mainly to foreign tourists - can reach up to EUR 700, including permits.

(Photo source: Romsilva on Facebook)