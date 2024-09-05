Romania drafts regulations to address shrinkflation

The Romanian retailers will be required to notify customers each time the size of a certain packaged good is modified compared to the same good sold in the past, according to a bill drafted by the consumer protection body ANPC expected to be published in the Official Journal early next week, according to Ziarul Financiar.

The responsibility for notifying the clients stays with the retailer and not with the producer, according to the statements of prime minister Marcel Ciolacu unveiling the bill ahead of the September 4 government meeting.

"When the economic operator [retailer] offers for sale a packaged product whose volume or weight was reduced, he must inform consumers that the product has been modified in terms of volume or weight," PM Ciolacu explained.

The measure is aimed at addressing the so-called shrinkflation, namely the re-sizing of packaged goods to achieve a higher per physical unit of product.

ANPC published earlier in May the notification model that retailers must display next to a product affected by shrinkflation.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)