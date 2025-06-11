Romania receives EUR 1.3 bln PNRR payment from European Commission, EUR 869 mln suspended

Romania’s Investment and European Projects Ministry reported in a recent press release that it had received the EUR 1.3 billion payment from the European Commission for the targets and milestones reached in the National Recovery and Resilience Plan, or PNRR. Nevertheless, it is not the full amount included in the third payment, as EUR 869 million are temporarily suspended until all milestones are fulfilled.

The payment is the third received by Romania as per the EU-backed Plan. Of the mentioned amount, EUR 622 million pertains to the grant component, and EUR 657 million to the loan component.

Romania has until November 28, 2025, to implement all necessary measures to fully unlock the third payment of the PNRR, which totals EUR 2.02 billion. This includes appointing administrators in state-owned energy companies through transparent procedures, amending the legislation on special pensions for magistrates, and the operationalization of the Agency for Monitoring and Evaluating the Performance of State-Owned Enterprises.

“We emphasize that this procedural stage of partial fund suspension does not imply the loss of any euro from the amount allocated to Romania for payment request no. 3. The suspended amounts remain allocated to Romania and will be received after all requirements are met,” the ministry said.

According to minister Marcel Boloș, the government is focused on resolving and fully unblocking the payment.

“In parallel, we are renegotiating the PNRR in order to replace investments that are being implemented slowly with others financed from the state budget or national programs. This renegotiation primarily aims to protect our financial interests: attracting the highest possible amount from the PNRR and avoiding any penalties for non-implementation of the investments assumed,” Boloș said.

So far, Romania has received EUR 10.74 billion from the Resilience funds, out of the EUR 28.5 billion allocated. Roughly half of that sum is made up of grants, and half of loans.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Ruletkka | Dreamstime.com)