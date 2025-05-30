EC approves EUR 1.27 bln Resilience Facility payment to Romania, withholds EUR 870 mln

The European Commission has approved a payment of EUR 1.27 billion to Romania as part of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) funding worth some EUR 28 billion in total. The rest of the scheduled payment, totaling EUR 870 million, was suspended.

Romania’s European funds minister, Marcel Boloș, announced that three objectives included in the PNRR were not reached, leading to this measure. Specifically, the partial suspension of funding is due to the failure of the Romanian Parliament and Government to carry out several reforms.

The Romanian state has received a deadline of November 28, 2025, to reach the unmet objectives. The approved EUR 1.27 billion will enter the Romanian Treasury by June 10.

“The first suspended milestone is related to the operationalization and functionality of the Authority for Monitoring the Performance Indicators of State-Owned Enterprises (AMEPIP), for which EUR 330 million is currently suspended,” Boloș stated, cited by Biziday.

“The second milestone that was suspended is related to the company administrators at the Ministry of Energy, 43 of whom have currently been dismissed. The suspended amount is EUR 227 million. (…) The third milestone concerns special pensions, and Romania has EUR 231 million suspended,” the minister added.

Marcel Boloș also said that the draft law regarding the special pensions for magistrates has passed the committee debates in the Romanian Senate and includes the progressive increase of the retirement age to 65 by the year 2045. It also stipulates that pensions remain around 80% of the total income of magistrates.

Boloș also said that the Government will have to renegotiate the National Recovery and Resilience Plan to replace investments with a slow implementation pace with investments financed from the state budget or from national programs.

(Photo source: Cosmin Iftode | Dreamstime.com)