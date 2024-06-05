Macro

Romania’s public deficit reportedly hits 3.43% of GDP in January-May

05 June 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s general government budget reached 3.43% in January-May, edging up against the government’s expectations from 3.24% in January-April, according to preliminary data published by Profit.ro.

In April, the government paid in advance pensions accounting for some 0.6% of GDP and reportedly expected to report a monthly surplus in May.

In absolute terms, 3.43% of GDP deficit in January-May means that the public gap has widened by 64% y/y in nominal terms to RON 60.6 billion (EUR 12.2 billion) in the first five months of the year. 

Part of the deviation from the planned gap, reflected by its impressive 64% y/y advance, can be attributed to the delayed disbursements from the EU budget under the Resilience Facility and defence spending deferred from 2023 to the first months of this year.

The government officially targets 5% of GDP public deficit this year, down from 5.7% in 2023. However, the independent projections put the gap at nearly 7% (6.6% of GDP under the European Commission’s latest forecast).

Reflecting the discretionary rise in public wages, the pension reform, and the strong public investments and despite the first fiscal corrective package passed in 2023 (with a positive impact of 1% of GDP this year), Romania’s budget deficit will rise from 6.6% of GDP last year to 6.9% of GDP this year (ESA terms), according to the European Commission publishing the Spring 2024 Economic Forecast.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Vlad Ispas/Dreamstime.com)

Normal
Macro

Romania’s public deficit reportedly hits 3.43% of GDP in January-May

05 June 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s general government budget reached 3.43% in January-May, edging up against the government’s expectations from 3.24% in January-April, according to preliminary data published by Profit.ro.

In April, the government paid in advance pensions accounting for some 0.6% of GDP and reportedly expected to report a monthly surplus in May.

In absolute terms, 3.43% of GDP deficit in January-May means that the public gap has widened by 64% y/y in nominal terms to RON 60.6 billion (EUR 12.2 billion) in the first five months of the year. 

Part of the deviation from the planned gap, reflected by its impressive 64% y/y advance, can be attributed to the delayed disbursements from the EU budget under the Resilience Facility and defence spending deferred from 2023 to the first months of this year.

The government officially targets 5% of GDP public deficit this year, down from 5.7% in 2023. However, the independent projections put the gap at nearly 7% (6.6% of GDP under the European Commission’s latest forecast).

Reflecting the discretionary rise in public wages, the pension reform, and the strong public investments and despite the first fiscal corrective package passed in 2023 (with a positive impact of 1% of GDP this year), Romania’s budget deficit will rise from 6.6% of GDP last year to 6.9% of GDP this year (ESA terms), according to the European Commission publishing the Spring 2024 Economic Forecast.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Vlad Ispas/Dreamstime.com)

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

05 June 2024
Energy
Danish Eurowind Energy finalizes initial foundation of 48 MW Pecineaga wind farm in Romania
05 June 2024
Macro
Allianz Trade: Romania’s inflation rate remains highest in the region despite April decline
05 June 2024
Environment
LIFE with Bison: 14 European bison brought to Romania from Germany and Sweden
05 June 2024
Education
Western Romania: Timișoara West University to offer one-year study program in English law
05 June 2024
Real Estate
Apartment prices defy expectations and keep rising in Romania’s first-tier cities
04 June 2024
Defense
Finnish jets arrive in Romania for NATO Air Shielding mission
04 June 2024
Environment
Bucharest Green Belt civic initiative finds support across political spectrum as PM also signs memorandum
03 June 2024
Transport
Azerbaijan Airlines launches direct Bucharest-Baku flights