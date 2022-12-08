Macro

Romania’s public debt to GDP ratio diluted by inflation to 47.6%

08 December 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The public debt of Romania’s Government increased by EUR 13.9 bln during the first three quarters of the year (to EUR 130.5 bln at the end of September), compared to the 15.5 bln rise during the entire last year, and yet the public debt to GDP ratio eased to 47.6% down from 48.8% at the end of 2021.

This was the effect of inflation: the statistics office INS estimated a 16.8% GDP deflator for the third quarter of the year (Q3), a figure that may prompt data manipulation accusations from some analysts again but already pushed up the nominal GDP to a level sufficient to dilute key ratios such as public debt to GDP.

The current account deficit to GDP may also look better with the new nominal GDP figures now available.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Normal
Macro

Romania’s public debt to GDP ratio diluted by inflation to 47.6%

08 December 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The public debt of Romania’s Government increased by EUR 13.9 bln during the first three quarters of the year (to EUR 130.5 bln at the end of September), compared to the 15.5 bln rise during the entire last year, and yet the public debt to GDP ratio eased to 47.6% down from 48.8% at the end of 2021.

This was the effect of inflation: the statistics office INS estimated a 16.8% GDP deflator for the third quarter of the year (Q3), a figure that may prompt data manipulation accusations from some analysts again but already pushed up the nominal GDP to a level sufficient to dilute key ratios such as public debt to GDP.

The current account deficit to GDP may also look better with the new nominal GDP figures now available.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

08 December 2022
Social
Ukraine, Russia, the census: Google reveals top searches in Romania in 2022
02 December 2022
Leisure
Romania has 189km of ski slopes, as much as one resort in France or Switzerland
02 December 2022
Culture
Traditional Romanian blouse included in UNESCO patrimony
02 December 2022
Politics
Austria is reportedly sole obstacle ahead of Romania's Schengen membership
29 November 2022
Events
George Enescu Festival: 2023 edition brings world's most famous artists and orchestras to Romania
25 November 2022
Social
Paleontologists discover new species of dinosaur in Romania’s Hațeg region
24 November 2022
Social
New bill allows foreigners married to Romanian citizens to obtain citizenship even if they live outside Romania
23 November 2022
Politics
European Commission recommends lifting of CVM on justice for Romania