Romania’s public debt edges marginally down in August

Romania’s public debt edged down by some RON 100 mln (EUR 20 mln) in August compared to July, to RON 628.3 bln (EUR 127 bln), while the debt-to-GDP ratio remained virtually flat at 48.8%, according to data published by the Finance Ministry.

The debt had probably increased in September when the Government sold EUR 1.35 bln Eurobonds - but not enough to bring the debt-to-GDP ratio close to 50%.

As the nominal GDP is likely to keep rising fast in the second part of the year, the ratio will probably remain safely below 50% at the end of the year.

S&P expects it to actually ease at 47.5% at the end of December and later to 46.8% at the end of 2023.

