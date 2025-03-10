Romanian Govt. announces nuclear and AI R&D projects worth EUR 180 mln

Two research and development projects, worth almost EUR 180 million, in the field of nuclear energy and artificial intelligence (AI), respectively, will be carried out in Romania, the Ministry of Investments and European Projects (MIPE) announced.

The first project, called "4ALFRED - Research for Next Generation Reactors", has a value of over EUR 112 million and aims to develop experimental infrastructure for lead-cooled fast neutron reactor technology, contributing to energy security and reducing carbon emissions.

Implemented in partnership with the Autonomous Administration for Nuclear Energy Technologies (RATEN) and five private companies, the project includes four state-of-the-art experimental facilities (HELENA-2, ELF, HandsOn, and Meltin'Pot) for testing the materials, components, and systems required for the ALFRED reactor.

The second project - The Romanian Hub for Artificial Intelligence (HRIA) - a strategic step for artificial intelligence," worth over EUR 67 million, will function as a Center of Excellence for research and development in the field of AI, bringing together experts from academia, research, and the private sector.

Coordinated by the National University of Science and Technology "Politehnica" Bucharest, in partnership with six universities and eight private companies, the project will develop advanced research infrastructures, attract top researchers, and train AI specialists, facilitating technological transfer and the practical application of research results in the economy.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Hakinmhan/Dreamstime.com)