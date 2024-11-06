Agriculture

Romania gives up plans to expand price capping system to all food goods

06 November 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Following last week's discussions with the association of modern retailers, who account for over 70% of the domestic trade, the Romanian Ministry of Agriculture decided to give up expanding the price-capping system and instead set up a price monitoring committee.

The ministry's proposal to expand the price markup system from a list of basic food goods as of now to all food goods produced or processed in Romania was severely criticised by all business associations consulted by the authorities. 

Primarily, the system would have breached the functioning market principles, and secondly, its implementation would have generated high complexity.

"We have decided that in the next period, we will create a monitoring committee that will include three representatives of the retail area, three representatives of the processors, one representative of the Competition Council, and one from the ministry, and I will coordinate the group," announced minister of agriculture Florin Barbu, as reported by Ziarul Financiar.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/George Calin)

Normal
Agriculture

Romania gives up plans to expand price capping system to all food goods

06 November 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Following last week's discussions with the association of modern retailers, who account for over 70% of the domestic trade, the Romanian Ministry of Agriculture decided to give up expanding the price-capping system and instead set up a price monitoring committee.

The ministry's proposal to expand the price markup system from a list of basic food goods as of now to all food goods produced or processed in Romania was severely criticised by all business associations consulted by the authorities. 

Primarily, the system would have breached the functioning market principles, and secondly, its implementation would have generated high complexity.

"We have decided that in the next period, we will create a monitoring committee that will include three representatives of the retail area, three representatives of the processors, one representative of the Competition Council, and one from the ministry, and I will coordinate the group," announced minister of agriculture Florin Barbu, as reported by Ziarul Financiar.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/George Calin)

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

06 November 2024
Travel
Month-long outdoor tourism campaign promotes Romania on buses in the UK
06 November 2024
Transport
Company with Romanian co-founder joined by EPFL and HEIG-VD in record-breaking hyperloop journey in Switzerland
06 November 2024
Politics
US elections: Romania’s president and presidential hopefuls congratulate Donald Trump
06 November 2024
Society
Second Romanian citizen confirmed dead after floods in Spain
06 November 2024
Politics
EU commissioner candidate Roxana Mînzatu cleared by Romanian lawmakers despite property controversy
06 November 2024
Energy
Romanian investor close to launching production at battery factory near Bucharest
06 November 2024
Energy
Romania secures 61% of Moldova's natural gas imports in Jan-Sep
06 November 2024
Macro
IMF mission begins evaluation visit in Romania