Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Fri, 11/08/2019 - 08:56
Politics
Romanian presidential candidate reported missing then found at monastery
08 November 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

One of the candidates in Romania’s presidential elections, which take place this weekend, was reported missing after a campaign event in Cluj-Napoca. He was found one day later at a monastery.

The candidate is Ninel Peia, a former MP of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), who now runs for the Romanian Nation’s Party (PNR) – a small nationalistic party led by retired generals and with an anti-Soros agenda. He participated in a campaign event in Cluj-Napoca on Wednesday evening. On the morning after, the secret service (SPP) officers who were supposed to ensure his security reported him missing. SPP only provides candidates with security services during campaign events, not all the time.

The Police Inspectorate in Cluj issued a press release saying that Ninel Peia was reported missing and hadn’t answered his phone. The Police also said that he was seen leaving the hotel where he was staying on Wednesday night, at 1:17.

Peia was found on Thursday night at the Putna monastery in Northeastern Romania, more than 300 kilometers away from Cluj-Napoca. He said he went there to pray, sources familiar with the investigation told Mediafax.

A total of 14 candidates run in this year’s presidential elections. Incumbent president Klaus Iohannis starts with the best chances of getting reelected and could get a score of around 40% in the first round, according to opinion polls. Three other candidates fight with real chances to join him in the second round. Their profiles can be found here.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Ninel Peia Facebook page)

Read next
Comments
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Fri, 11/08/2019 - 08:56
Politics
Romanian presidential candidate reported missing then found at monastery
08 November 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

One of the candidates in Romania’s presidential elections, which take place this weekend, was reported missing after a campaign event in Cluj-Napoca. He was found one day later at a monastery.

The candidate is Ninel Peia, a former MP of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), who now runs for the Romanian Nation’s Party (PNR) – a small nationalistic party led by retired generals and with an anti-Soros agenda. He participated in a campaign event in Cluj-Napoca on Wednesday evening. On the morning after, the secret service (SPP) officers who were supposed to ensure his security reported him missing. SPP only provides candidates with security services during campaign events, not all the time.

The Police Inspectorate in Cluj issued a press release saying that Ninel Peia was reported missing and hadn’t answered his phone. The Police also said that he was seen leaving the hotel where he was staying on Wednesday night, at 1:17.

Peia was found on Thursday night at the Putna monastery in Northeastern Romania, more than 300 kilometers away from Cluj-Napoca. He said he went there to pray, sources familiar with the investigation told Mediafax.

A total of 14 candidates run in this year’s presidential elections. Incumbent president Klaus Iohannis starts with the best chances of getting reelected and could get a score of around 40% in the first round, according to opinion polls. Three other candidates fight with real chances to join him in the second round. Their profiles can be found here.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Ninel Peia Facebook page)

Read next
Comments
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

07 November 2019
Social
Bucharest residents are among the best non-native English speakers in the world
07 November 2019
Politics
Romania presidential elections 2019: Three challengers fight for a second round with incumbent president
07 November 2019
Politics
Romania presidential elections 2019: Who is Mircea Diaconu, the actor who wants to be the first independent president?
07 November 2019
Politics
Romania presidential elections 2019: Who is Dan Barna, the man who says he will be a "full-time president"?
07 November 2019
Politics
Romania presidential elections 2019: Who is Viorica Dancila, the former PM running to become Romania’s first woman-president?
06 November 2019
Politics
Romanian MEP Adina Valean, accepted as European Commissioner for transport
06 November 2019
Entertainment
Producer of popular Romanian chocolate bar launches fictitious presidential candidate to get people to vote
06 November 2019
Politics
Romania sends two proposals for European commissioner

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
Close
40