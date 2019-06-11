Romania Insider
Producer of popular Romanian chocolate bar launches fictitious presidential candidate to get people to vote
06 November 2019
Kandia Dulce, the company that produces the popular Romanian chocolate bar ROM has launched a campaign that aims to convince people to go and vote in the presidential elections on November 10. On this occasion, the word VOT (Romanian for vote) has replaced the brand ROM on the bar wrapping.

Moreover, the company has also launched an online pamphlet campaign using a fictitious candidate for the presidential elections, Toma Corunt.

The candidate, who presents himself as Romania’s next president, explains his vision in a YouTube video, touching some of the most sensitive themes in Romania, but in a controversial manner.

He says he would bring success to the lives of all Romanians, but only those who live in the country, not those living abroad as well. He promises roads like those in Europe, but only for those with European cars. Education is also key, Corunt says, that’s why he wouldn’t change a thing in this area. “If it worked for me, the little ones also have their chance: the school of life.”

The fictitious candidate also says that Romania has many resources (virgin forests, normal forests, all sorts of mining resources) and it’s time to exploit them for profit. “Why search our pockets for money and let the trees shadow the Earth for nothing,” he says.

“You need a president who is determined to win and make you winners as well. I win, Romania wins!” he ends his message.

The ROM pamphlet campaign comes at the end of one of the most lackluster presidential campaigns in Romania in the last 30 years, in which the main candidates mainly avoided each other and no public debate took place.

The campaign was created by advertising agency McCann Worldgroup Romania. The goal is to increase civic spirit and voting responsibility, says Cătălin Dobre, CEE Creative Director McCann Worldgroup.

(Photo source: Toma Corunt facebook page)

Producer of popular Romanian chocolate bar launches fictitious presidential candidate to get people to vote
