Politics

Romanian president meets coalition leaders as tensions rise over PM’s reforms

03 September 2025

Romanian president Nicușor Dan met leaders of the ruling coalition on September 2 amid growing frictions between prime minister Ilie Bolojan and senior members of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), Digi24 reported.

According to sources familiar with the discussions, president Dan urged coalition partners to stop public attacks on the prime minister, while also advising Bolojan to show greater flexibility in his approach. The head of state reportedly emphasised the importance of keeping the current government in office.

The president’s support for Ilie Bolojan has been perceived as weakening in recent weeks. 

Dan previously suggested he preferred a softer version of the magistrates’ pensions draft law, a key component of the prime minister’s reform agenda. He also acknowledged that “some mistakes” may be present in the second reform package, which he said should be corrected next year.

PM Bolojan ignored the president's recommendations for a longer transition period in magistrates' retirement wage rise, and also seems to show no flexibility in targeting a 10% cut in the local administration employment. 

These remarks have been interpreted as an effort from the president to distance himself from Bolojan’s strict reform measures, which have faced resistance within the coalition. Ilie Bolojan has tied his continuation in office to support for his local administration reform, including a 10% reduction in administrative staff.

The meeting came as tensions within the coalition intensified over the pace and scope of reforms, with PSD leaders expressing concern about the political impact of austerity measures ahead of upcoming elections.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/George Calin)

