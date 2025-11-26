Romanian president repeats invitation for corporates to draft laws, until state builds capacity

Romanian president Nicusor Dan reiterated in a speech at the 2025 Digital Governance Summit organised by Edge Institute at Cotroceni Palace and published on the Presidency's webpage, thus making it somewhat official, an invitation addressed to the "private community" to draft regulations and sectoral policies that the state is unfortunately unable to design, such as to introduce them in the legislation procedure.

"Until this state is able to assimilate ideas and transform them into projects - I estimate two years from now - I encourage those in the private sector to come with already developed processes, already developed analyses, already written draft normative acts to gain time," president Nicușor Dan told the business representatives present at the business forum.

The proposal, seen by some as a plain demise from the state authority, was for the first time made by president Dan several weeks ago in the context of a conference organised by the business association Concordia, whose former executive president Radu Burnete currently serves as Dan's advisor for economic and social matters. The idea prompted criticism.

"How about One Properties [real estate developer] making laws in the urban planning area? Or malls making laws in the commercial area? Or Wizzair making laws in aviation?" wondered political expert Răzvan Petri in a Facebook post cited by Hotnews.ro.

Petri's question comes in the context in which, before becoming president, Nicușor Dan had several lawsuits and conflicts with the company One Properties, related to real estate development.

"Finally, what I want to highlight is another dissonance: we are told [by the state] that Romania seeks to become the second military power in Eastern Europe and that we have reached 'maturity' in the EU (this is specified in the National Defense Strategy of the Country drafted by the Presidency). How did we reach maturity if the state is in ruins and entrepreneurs have to come in to make laws? What message are we sending abroad, then?" Petri also wrote on Facebook.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Malina Norocea)