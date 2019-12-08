Newsroom
Submitted by Newsroom on Mon, 08/12/2019 - 13:39
Social
Romania’s population keeps shrinking mainly due to declining birth rates
12 August 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s population declined by 5,365 people in June this year due to demographic factors, especially because of declining birth rates, according to data from the National Statistics Institute (INS). By comparison, the population dropped by 2,636 people in the same month of 2018.

A total of 14,506 babies were born in Romania in June 2019, 1,486 fewer than in May and also 2,154 fewer compared to the same month of 2018, News.ro reported. Meanwhile, in the same month, 19,871 deaths were registered in Romania, 1,632 fewer than in May and 575 more than in June 2018.

Data from the European statistical office Eurostat released about a month ago said that Romania is one of the EU Member States that recorded the largest population decreases in 2018, a year in which the population of the entire EU increased by 1.1 million people. The largest population decreases were recorded in Latvia (-7.5‰), Bulgaria and Croatia (both -7.1‰), Romania (-6.6‰), and Lithuania (-5.3‰).

According to an INS report, Romania had a resident population of 19.53 million inhabitants at January 1, 2018, and 9.97 million (51.1% of the total) were women.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

Read next
Comments
Normal
Newsroom
Submitted by Newsroom on Mon, 08/12/2019 - 13:39
Social
Romania’s population keeps shrinking mainly due to declining birth rates
12 August 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s population declined by 5,365 people in June this year due to demographic factors, especially because of declining birth rates, according to data from the National Statistics Institute (INS). By comparison, the population dropped by 2,636 people in the same month of 2018.

A total of 14,506 babies were born in Romania in June 2019, 1,486 fewer than in May and also 2,154 fewer compared to the same month of 2018, News.ro reported. Meanwhile, in the same month, 19,871 deaths were registered in Romania, 1,632 fewer than in May and 575 more than in June 2018.

Data from the European statistical office Eurostat released about a month ago said that Romania is one of the EU Member States that recorded the largest population decreases in 2018, a year in which the population of the entire EU increased by 1.1 million people. The largest population decreases were recorded in Latvia (-7.5‰), Bulgaria and Croatia (both -7.1‰), Romania (-6.6‰), and Lithuania (-5.3‰).

According to an INS report, Romania had a resident population of 19.53 million inhabitants at January 1, 2018, and 9.97 million (51.1% of the total) were women.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

Read next
Comments
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

09 August 2019
Business
Oracle Romania CEO officially investigated for bribe taking
07 August 2019
Business
Update: Oracle Romania CEO, reportedly targeted by corruption investigation
07 August 2019
Politics
Romanian President Iohannis to meet US President Trump on August 20
05 August 2019
Social
Caracal case: Romanian investigators find first victim’s remains in the woods
05 August 2019
Social
Caracal case: Romanian authorities confirm the murder of 15-year old missing girl
02 August 2019
Politics
Romanian education minister dismissed after controversial remark related to kidnapping case
02 August 2019
Social
Media: Forensic anthropology analysis shows that bones found at murder suspect’s house belong to teenage girl
01 August 2019
Politics
Former health minister to run for mayor in Bucharest

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
No, thanks.
40