Romania’s population keeps shrinking mainly due to declining birth rates

Romania’s population declined by 5,365 people in June this year due to demographic factors, especially because of declining birth rates, according to data from the National Statistics Institute (INS). By comparison, the population dropped by 2,636 people in the same month of 2018.

A total of 14,506 babies were born in Romania in June 2019, 1,486 fewer than in May and also 2,154 fewer compared to the same month of 2018, News.ro reported. Meanwhile, in the same month, 19,871 deaths were registered in Romania, 1,632 fewer than in May and 575 more than in June 2018.

Data from the European statistical office Eurostat released about a month ago said that Romania is one of the EU Member States that recorded the largest population decreases in 2018, a year in which the population of the entire EU increased by 1.1 million people. The largest population decreases were recorded in Latvia (-7.5‰), Bulgaria and Croatia (both -7.1‰), Romania (-6.6‰), and Lithuania (-5.3‰).

According to an INS report, Romania had a resident population of 19.53 million inhabitants at January 1, 2018, and 9.97 million (51.1% of the total) were women.

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)