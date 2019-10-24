Romania’s PM-designate announces his list of ministers

Romania’s prime minister-designate Ludovic Orban announced his list of ministers on Thursday, October 24. The Orban cabinet will have 18 members, including the prime minister, deputy prime minister and 16 portfolio ministers.
The list of ministers Orban proposes is the following:
Raluca Turcan – deputy prime minister
Florin Cîţu – minister of finance
Marcel Vela – minister of interior
Bogdan Aurescu – minister of foreign affairs
Cătălin Predoiu – minister of justice
Gen. Nicolae Ciucă – minister of defense
Virgil Popescu – minister of economy, energy, business environment and tourism
Lucian Bode – minister of transport, infrastructure and communications
Adrian Oros – minister of agriculture and rural development
Costel Alexe – minister of environment, waters and forests
Ion Ştefan – minister of public works, development and administration
Ioan Marcel Boloş – minister of European funds
Victor Sebastian Costache – minister of health
Cristina Monica Anisie – minister of education and research
Bogdan Gheorghiu – minister of culture
Marian Ionuţ Stroe – minister of youth and sports
Violeta Alexandru – minister of labor and social protection
The proposed ministers will be heard by the Parliament’s specialty committees next week, on Tuesday, while the Parliament is expected to vote the new Government on Wednesday, October 30.
(Photo source: PNL Facebook page)
