Romania’s PM-designate announces his list of ministers

Romania’s prime minister-designate Ludovic Orban announced his list of ministers on Thursday, October 24. The Orban cabinet will have 18 members, including the prime minister, deputy prime minister and 16 portfolio ministers.

The list of ministers Orban proposes is the following:

Raluca Turcan – deputy prime minister

Florin Cîţu – minister of finance

Marcel Vela – minister of interior

Bogdan Aurescu – minister of foreign affairs

Cătălin Predoiu – minister of justice

Gen. Nicolae Ciucă – minister of defense

Virgil Popescu – minister of economy, energy, business environment and tourism

Lucian Bode – minister of transport, infrastructure and communications

Adrian Oros – minister of agriculture and rural development

Costel Alexe – minister of environment, waters and forests

Ion Ştefan – minister of public works, development and administration

Ioan Marcel Boloş – minister of European funds

Victor Sebastian Costache – minister of health

Cristina Monica Anisie – minister of education and research

Bogdan Gheorghiu – minister of culture

Marian Ionuţ Stroe – minister of youth and sports

Violeta Alexandru – minister of labor and social protection

The proposed ministers will be heard by the Parliament’s specialty committees next week, on Tuesday, while the Parliament is expected to vote the new Government on Wednesday, October 30.

