Romania’s PM Orban reportedly criticized by own party

Romanian prime minister Ludovic Orban has been facing increasing criticism from a faction within his party - the National Liberal Party (PNL), Adevarul daily reported quoting sources familiar to the matter.

Some Liberals even argue that PM Orban and his team of ministers should be reshuffled. The Liberal leaders and president Klaus Iohannis reportedly discussed this during a meeting on May 26.

The dissident faction argues that “fresh air” is needed in the Government, which requires an economic recovery program and a profound reform of the central and local administration, having at its core the digitalization and easier communication with citizens. The supporters of this current, grouped around the MEP Rares Bogdan, consider that the Orban Government has been hesitating during this period, and hasn't come up with a clear strategy for a national development project.

Talks about a possible Government reshuffle have intensified lately and even some Liberal leaders admitted publicly the existance of such talks.

However, PM Ludovic Orban dismissed the rumors and called them a "big lie," Digi24 reported. "I will have to take action against this avalanche of fake news that is promoted by one or two news sites," Orban said.

(Photo source: Gov.ro)