Business

Romanian PM sees 2023 budget planning passed by Parliament by mid-December

11 November 2022
Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca assured that the budget planning for next year would be approved in Parliament by mid-December.

He also explained why it was not completed already, as he had previously promised.

"I know that [...] we previously promised to have the budget planning as soon as possible, until the end of October," PM Ciuca admitted, claiming that the delay is caused by the fact that it is for the first time in Romania that budgeting is carried out by each minister "based on strategies."

He explained that each ministry must draft its part of the budget after first evaluating the budget of each strategy - "and we did not manage to complete this," Bursa.ro reported.

But the prime minister assured that by mid-December, "we will have the budget approved in the Parliament."

PM Ciuca also assured that the social measures included in the "Support for Romania" scheme will continue until the end of the year, as well as next year. At the same time, he stated that the amplitudes of the pension hike and the minimum wage hike are to be decided "depending on the final form of the budget planning draft."

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Gov.ro)

(Photo source: Gov.ro)

