Romanian PM admits National Resilience Plan won't be renegotiated

Romanian prime minister Nicolae Ciuca announced on October 27, at the end of his visit to Brussels, that "in theory" it is possible to replace with another indicator, to reflect the financial discipline in the budget planning, the 9.4%-of-GDP cap on the public pension envelope specified by the National Resilience Plan (PNRR). But nothing specifically was agreed upon, and PM Ciuca spoke on a one-side proposal.

"It was not exactly a renegotiation, as Marcel Ciolacu announced a day earlier," CursDeGuvernare.ro points out, but "a discussion of principle."

The renegotiation would take too much time, PM Ciuca explained, also admitting that "any change/amendment" of PNRR involves a renegotiation.

"Any renegotiation, any change automatically involves a renegotiation. This means a highly time-consuming process. However, we don't have much time until 2026 to complete projects in order to benefit from grants and loans," he stated.

Nicolae Ciuca met on October 26 with the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, with whom he discussed the "adjustment" of some elements of the PNRR.

(Photo source: Gov.ro)