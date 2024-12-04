Culture

Romania’s Peleș Castle limits visiting to ground floor due to water system failure

04 December 2024

Visitors to Romania's famous Peleș Castle in the mountain town of Sinaia can only see the main exhibition on the ground floor from December 4 onwards due to a major water system failure that has been affecting the castle for over a year. 

Documents provided to Agerpres indicate that the evaluation report on the water system’s degradation shows a "state of advanced decay, with generalized collapse." 

The problem "has been ongoing for a year and two months, since October 19 of last year, and we do not have water. The water pipe must be entirely replaced,” said Narcis-Dorin Ion, the manager of the Peleș Museum. 

Extensive repair works are needed, which the museum is not authorized to make. As a result, visiting must be limited. According to the announcement made on the Peleș Museum's website, individuals who purchased tickets online for optional tours are asked to complete a refund form to receive their money back. 

“We conducted an assessment, determined the extent of the damage, and discussed it with the ministry and representatives of the Royal Family. Now the property owners need to address this issue. We hope it will be resolved within a few weeks so we can restore heating and water, as this situation is unacceptable - being without water at the most visited museum in the country for over a year," the manager added.

According to the staff, the museum's temperature is currently just 4 degrees Celsius, making visitation impossible.

"Without heating, the castle is at four degrees. We cannot work under these conditions, and visitors cannot tour the museum in a civilized manner either. Therefore, we’ve limited visits to the ground floor to avoid fully closing the castle, so visitors can still see something of Peleș Castle. Meanwhile, Pelișor Castle can be visited in full, as stated on the website,” Ion said.

The Peleș Museum is officially a tenant of the Royal Family, paying it EUR 21,000 in rent monthly.

“This work must be carried out by the property owners. We have taken all necessary steps, demonstrated good faith, and worked with both the National Peleș Museum and the Ministry of Culture. We brought in an authorized company to conduct these assessments. The results showed that this is not a localized repair on a small section of pipe but a complete replacement of at least 60 meters of pipeline,” the manager said. 

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Calin Stan | Dreamstime.com)

1

