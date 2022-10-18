Romania participates in the Frankfurt International Book Fair 22

Romania will participate in the Frankfurt International Book Fair, October 19-23, with a stand organized by the Ministry of Culture.

The ministry’s central guests at this edition are writers Jan Cornelius and photographer Marc Schroeder.

One of the oldest and most prestigious international book fairs in the world, this year's Frankfurter Buchmesse is back in full force with 4,000 exhibitors from 95 countries on ten floors throughout the exhibition halls, along with numerous stages across the fairgrounds and more than 2000 events planned.

For the past twenty years, Romania has been a constant presence at the Frankfurt International Book Fair, with a stand organized by the Ministry of Culture, where public readings, meetings with Romanian writers, book presentations, debates, and negotiations between publishing groups, printing houses, and authors take place.

This year’s guests will take part in a series of events together with guests of the publisher Traian Pop, who for over three decades has been promoting the works of Eastern European authors in Germany through his small publishing house in Ludwigsburg. Barbara Zeizinger, Walter Fromm, and translator Georg Aescht will be translating the discussions as well as presenting Pop's latest publications.

This year, the Romanian Ministry of Culture is collaborating with the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Moldova for a better representation of Romanian literature and culture from both sides of the Prut. Authors and publishers from the Republic of Moldova will therefore have a substantial display at the stand.

In the same regional context, as part of the international efforts to support and promote Ukrainian culture in this demanding period of war, Frontiera Publishing House presents, with the support of the Romanian Ministry of Culture and the organizers of the Frankfurt Fair, an event dedicated to children from Eastern Europe, for which fairy tales and poems by Romanian authors will be read, followed by a cocktail for the parents.

The series of Romanian events will end on Saturday, October 22, with the presentation of photographer Mark Schroeder’s album Order 7161, which illustrates, through a meticulous work of documentation, the journey of Germans from Romania deported to Siberia during the Second World War, followed by a discussion about the recent publication in German of the book Why aren't Romanians like the Germans? by Jan Cornelius and Adina Popescu.

More information about the fair available on the official website.

(Photo source: Frankfurter Buchmesse Facebook page)