Romania's Govt. to extend RON 800 one-off pay to low-income pensioners in 2024

To compensate for the canceled 12% pension indexation that should have been operated in January 2025, the government of Romania promised RON 800 one-off payments in two equal installments for low-income pensioners.

The first installment will be in April, and the second will be at the end of the year, according to a decision adopted by the governing coalition.

Approximately 2.5 million pensioners, who have pensions of up to RON 2,574 (the equivalent of the net minimum wage in the economy), will benefit from this financial support, sources within the senior ruling Social Democratic Party PSD told G4media.ro, as reported by Economedia.ro.

The financial envelope for this financial support is approximately RON 2 billion (EUR 400 million), money that is found in this year's state budget.

(Photo source: Gov.ro)