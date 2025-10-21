Romania offers to host the EU Maritime Security Hub

Foreign minister Oana Țoiu conveyed Romania’s offer to host the EU Maritime Security Hub during the Ministerial Meeting on Security and Trans-Regional Connectivity in the Black Sea region, organized on the sidelines of the Foreign Affairs Council on Monday, October 20.

The meeting represented a first opportunity for an in-depth high-level discussion regarding the implementation of the EU Strategic Approach for the Black Sea region, in the context of Russian aggression against Ukraine, according to a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

During the meeting, Oana Țoiu emphasized that the adoption of the EU Strategic Approach for the Black Sea represents a strong political message regarding the importance granted to the region and a commitment by the EU to support the efforts of partners in the area.

The meeting was attended by EU High Representative Kaja Kallas and Commissioners Marta Kos and Jozef Sikela, but also by representatives of EU Member States, as well as those belonging to the Eastern Partnership and partner states from Central Asia.

The event included two working sessions: one dedicated to an in-depth dialogue on security, stability, and resilience in the Black Sea region, and a session on the Trans-Regional Connectivity Agenda.

The Romanian official used this opportunity to convey Romania’s offer to host the EU Maritime Security Hub, which represents one of the flagship projects proposed within the framework of the Strategic Approach. She also stressed the need to start the implementation phase as soon as possible.

The official also highlighted that aspects of connectivity and resilience, in the sense of better preparedness for crises, give weight to the Strategic Approach, as they directly contribute to building bridges between Europe and Asia.

Referring to the connectivity dimension of the new Strategic Approach, Țoiu emphasized the relevance of the South Caucasus as a region that ensures the link between Europe and Central Asia. She also referred to the cooperation that Romania has with the countries in the region for the development of joint connectivity projects in the fields of green energy and digitalization.

“Romania is ready for cooperation with EU Member States, European institutions, as well as with regional partners, for the implementation of all the objectives and flagship projects of the EU Strategic Approach for the Black Sea region,” stated Oana Țoiu, according to the statement.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos | George Calin)