Romania plans new blood transfusion center in Bucharest

The establishment of a new blood transfusion center, in the vicinity of the capital’s existing one, will be covered by a government decision set to be issued, Sorina Pintea, the health minister, said.

The Bucharest City Hall allotted the land for the center and several financing sources are being considered, the minister said. Some estimates put the funds needed for the construction at EUR 3.5 million.

“I think solutions exist. I am very optimistic because the sums are not so big that the Romanian state cannot afford it. But we also have European funds, we have the World Bank, we have financing lines opened, and this suits what we have at the moment. I understood that an estimate was made for the construction of a center of some EUR 3.5 million,” Pintea said, quoted by Agerpres.

Last year, the Bucharest City Hall was planning to offer meal vouchers and free access to cultural and educational events organized by the City Hall to blood donors in the capital.

