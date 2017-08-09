Bucharest mayor proposal: Meal vouchers, free access to cultural events for blood donors

The blood donors in Bucharest may receive meal vouchers and benefit from free access to cultural and educational events organized by the City Hall if the mayor’s proposal in this sense is voted by the City Council.

Bucharest mayor Gabriela Firea said on Wednesday that she would propose a project in this sense at the next meeting of the capital’s City Council, reports local News.ro.

“At present, a blood donor receives from the Government meal vouchers worth RON 63, a day off, and free transportation. Bucharest City Hall wants to supplement this incentive package for donors and, at the first meeting of the City Council, I will propose a project under which all donors will receive an extra RON 150 in meal vouchers. Also, they will be able to participate in the educational and cultural events organized by the City Hall, or where the City Hall is partner, based on the donor card,” the mayor said.

Doina Gosa, director of the Bucharest Transfusion Center, said that the number of blood donors is decreasing considerably in the summer, seriously affecting the hospitals’ activity.

Irina Marica, [email protected]