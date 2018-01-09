Mega Image joins blood donation awareness campaign with “product that can’t be bought”

Local retailer Mega Image has introduced a “product that can’t be bought” in 20 of its stores, as part of a blood donation awareness campaign carried out in partnership with the National Institute of Hematology Transfusion and the Bucharest Transfusion Center.

The “product that can’t be bought” present on the stores’ shelves aims to draw attention to the serious problem of Romania: the lack of blood donors. The store’s clients can find information about how they can become blood donors on the product’s packaging.

“There are things that can not be bought so easily from the store, even though it’s a daily need. “The product that can’t be bought” campaign draws attention to the serious blood crisis in Romanian hospitals, and this can only be solved by encouraging blood donation. We want to trigger a desire to become constant blood donors in all Romanians, to support the community,” said Adrian Nicolaescu, VP marketing, Mega Image Romania.

As part of this campaign, the retailer will also give EUR 66,000 to transfusion centers in Bucharest, Constanta and Ploiesti, which can be used to buy new equipment.

Romania is one of the few countries in the world where there is no systematic blood donation culture, with less than 1% of Romanians donating blood regularly. At EU level, the average share is 10%.

Irina Marica, [email protected]