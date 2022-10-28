Romania’s Neversea music festival announces 2023 dates, first passes on sale

Neversea, one of the biggest music festivals in Romania, will return with a new edition in 2023, between July 6-9. The event takes place on a beach in Constanţa, on the Romanian coast of the Black Sea.

For the first time, fans can preorder passes for the festival, the organizers said. They can reserve a ticket on Extasy.com for EUR 1 and pay the rest later - meaning that the full cost of the pass will be automatically charged from their accounts on November 22. The first general access basic pass costs EUR 79 + taxes, the general access risk-free pass is EUR 99 + taxes, while the VIP pass costs EUR 209 + taxes.

“The fifth edition of Neversea will bring artists for the first time to Romania, the best international DJs and producers, as well as Romanian artists. The organizers are coming for the 2023 edition with a new story and will transform the Neversea beach into a place with fantastic scenery,” reads the press release quoted by News.ro.

The festival will also host various interactive activities, water sports, creative and inspirational workshops, and fashion, make-up, hairstyle, food and drinks areas.

