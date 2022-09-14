Politics

Romania reportedly fears the Netherlands may again veto its Schengen membership

14 September 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

CDA, a party in the ruling coalition in the Netherlands led by Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra, is reportedly reluctant toward Romania's accession to the Schengen Area, European sources told G4Media.ro.

The party's opposition may pause for another year Romania's hopes of entering the Schengen area, even if stronger states such as Germany or France support Bucharest.

"There are direct contacts with the Netherlands at the moment in order to prevent any reaction from the Dutch government. I can't give you details. But I can confirm that at the government level and the political group level we are making an effort not to have a problem. We don't have a decision from the Netherlands to block us, it's something proactive, we want to make sure that there are no problems," Renew MEP Dragoș Pîslaru told G4Media.

The Government of Romania and President Klaus Iohannis have set Romania's entry into the Schengen area and the termination of the Verification and Control Mechanism (MCV) as important political objectives to be achieved by the end of the year.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Tanaonte/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
Politics

Romania reportedly fears the Netherlands may again veto its Schengen membership

14 September 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

CDA, a party in the ruling coalition in the Netherlands led by Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra, is reportedly reluctant toward Romania's accession to the Schengen Area, European sources told G4Media.ro.

The party's opposition may pause for another year Romania's hopes of entering the Schengen area, even if stronger states such as Germany or France support Bucharest.

"There are direct contacts with the Netherlands at the moment in order to prevent any reaction from the Dutch government. I can't give you details. But I can confirm that at the government level and the political group level we are making an effort not to have a problem. We don't have a decision from the Netherlands to block us, it's something proactive, we want to make sure that there are no problems," Renew MEP Dragoș Pîslaru told G4Media.

The Government of Romania and President Klaus Iohannis have set Romania's entry into the Schengen area and the termination of the Verification and Control Mechanism (MCV) as important political objectives to be achieved by the end of the year.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Tanaonte/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

09 September 2022
Business
Foreign investors align with Govt. on ten priorities for Romania’s future
09 September 2022
Business
Romania’s low-cost airline Blue Air plans to resume flights next month
06 September 2022
Business
Blue Air suspends all flights from Romanian airports for a week
25 August 2022
RI +
Insider tips: British expat shares his guide for foreigners looking to rent an apartment in Cluj-Napoca
22 August 2022
Social
Honeywell opens new Industrial Automation Lab at Bucharest Polytechnic University
18 August 2022
Business
Revolut launches consumer loans in Romania
17 August 2022
Social
High fines for those who try to dodge new parking tax in the center of Bucharest
10 August 2022
Discover Romania
Romania Photo of the Day by Dreamstime: Vama Veche, the most colorful Romanian seaside destination