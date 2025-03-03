Energy

Romania to keep providing electricity at capped price to Moldova

03 March 2025

The government of Romania will continue to cap the price for "a large part of the electricity purchased by the Republic of Moldova" from domestic producers in Romania, acting president Ilie Bolojan declared during a press conference held in Chisinau on February 28 with counterpart Maia Sandu, Economica.net reported.

The price of electricity provided by Romanian producers under bilateral contracts with Moldova's energy trader Energocom is subject to the same price capping mechanism enforced for Romanian residential and social entities. 

The cap pricing mechanism was supposed to end on April 1 but will probably be prolonged by at least another three months. However, Moldova also purchases electricity from the Romanian day-ahead market and, on certain days, from the intraday market, paying much higher prices for amounts of electricity that account for a significant share of national consumption.

Ilie Bolojan also declared on Saturday that the Romanian authorities will support the intensification of the support, including financial, that the European Union provides to the Republic of Moldova for sustainable European integration.

He stated, in Chisinau, during the press conference held jointly with Maia Sandu, that "European integration is the only option that can bring sustainable answers to the problems of the Republic of Moldova."

(Photo source: Presidency.ro)

