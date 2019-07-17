Most EU migrants to Germany coming from Romania in 2018

Germany’s population reached more than 83 million people last year, with an important contribution brought by migration, most of which came from eastern Europe.

Arrivals from abroad totaled 1,585,000 in 2018, while the number of departures to other countries amounted to 1,185,000. Net immigration decreased slightly compared with the previous year, from 416,000 to 400,000 people in 2018, the country’s Federal Statistics Office reported.

European Union countries remained the main origin of new arrivals with a net migration of 202,000, Reuters reported. In this group, net migration was highest from Romania, at 68,000 people. It was followed by Croatia (29,000 people), Bulgaria (27,000) and Poland (20,000).

The country’s labor market tightened against record-high employment and falling joblessness, and employers struggled to fill more than a million positions.

A recent OECD report found that Germany was the main OECD destination country for highly educated Romanian emigrants.

(Photo: Pixabay)

