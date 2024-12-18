Romania’s media market up 11% y/y to EUR 778 mln in 2024

The Romanian media market is set to close 2024 on a stable growth trajectory, reaching an estimated value of EUR 778 million, an 11% increase compared to 2023, according to the Media Fact Book report by Initiative Romania.

The growth surpasses earlier forecasts despite economic and geopolitical challenges, driven by major sporting events such as UEFA EURO 2024 and the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, alongside multiple electoral rounds.

Television remains the dominant medium, capturing 52.2% of the advertising market, and is projected to generate EUR 406 million in 2024, up 10% year-on-year, Ziarul Financiar reported.

Digital continues to expand, accounting for 36.4% of the market and reaching an estimated EUR 283 million. Growth in the digital segment has been fuelled by increasing e-commerce, rising digitalisation, and evolving media consumption habits. Google Search led digital ad spending, followed by Display, Social Media, and YouTube, with TikTok emerging as the fastest-growing platform in 2024.

Other segments include Out-of-Home (OOH), which saw a 12.5% increase, reaching EUR 46.6 million, and Radio, which grew 8% to EUR 38 million. Print advertising continues to decline, accounting for less than 1% of the market.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)