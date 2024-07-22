Education

Romanian students end International Mathematical Olympiad with gold, silver and bronze medals

22 July 2024

Romanian students claimed one gold, four silver, and one bronze medal at the International Mathematical Olympiad, the Education Ministry announced. The competition's 65th edition was held in Bath, the UK, from July 11 to 22.

Pavel Ciurea from the International Informatics High School in Bucharest won the gold medal. 

Meanwhile, the silver medals were claimed by Andrei Vila, David-Andrei Anghel, and Vlad-Titus Spǎtaru from the International High School of Informatics in Bucharest and Andrei-Giovani Chiriță from the "Tudor Vianu" National College of Informatics in Bucharest.

The bronze medal went to Aida Mitroi from the International Informatics High School in Bucharest.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Ministerul Educatiei)

Romanian students claimed one gold, four silver, and one bronze medal at the International Mathematical Olympiad, the Education Ministry announced. The competition's 65th edition was held in Bath, the UK, from July 11 to 22.

Pavel Ciurea from the International Informatics High School in Bucharest won the gold medal. 

Meanwhile, the silver medals were claimed by Andrei Vila, David-Andrei Anghel, and Vlad-Titus Spǎtaru from the International High School of Informatics in Bucharest and Andrei-Giovani Chiriță from the "Tudor Vianu" National College of Informatics in Bucharest.

The bronze medal went to Aida Mitroi from the International Informatics High School in Bucharest.

(Photo source: Facebook/Ministerul Educatiei)

