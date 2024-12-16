Romania's qualifying journey to 2026 FIFA World Cup begins in March, full Group H schedule announced

UEFA has unveiled the full schedule for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, where Romania will compete in Group H alongside Austria, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Cyprus, and San Marino. The qualifiers will kick off on March 21, 2025, with Romania hosting Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Romania's group includes five teams, meaning two matchdays will be open for friendly matches, scheduled for September 6 and October 9, the Football Federation announced.

Romania's Group H fixtures:

March 21, 2025: Romania vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina

March 24, 2025: San Marino vs. Romania

June 7, 2025: Austria vs. Romania

June 10, 2025: Romania vs. Cyprus

September 9, 2025: Cyprus vs. Romania

October 12, 2025: Romania vs. Austria

November 15, 2025: Bosnia and Herzegovina vs. Romania

November 18, 2025: Romania vs. San Marino

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will be hosted by the United States, Mexico, and Canada, featuring an expanded format with 104 matches.

The tournament will open on June 11, 2026, at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City, where the Mexican national team will play the inaugural match. The final will take place on July 19, 2026, at MetLife Stadium in New York/New Jersey.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Frf.ro)