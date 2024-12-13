Sports

Romania drawn in Group H for 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers

13 December 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s national football team has been placed in Group H for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, alongside Austria, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Cyprus, and San Marino. The draw, held in Zurich on December 13, spared Romania from facing top-tier opponents like England, France, the Netherlands, or Portugal, Biziday.ro reported.

The results of the 2026 FIFA World Cup European Qualifiers are:

  • Group A: Germany/Italy winners, Slovakia, Northern Ireland, Luxembourg
  • Group B: Switzerland, Sweden, Slovenia, Kosovo
  • Group C: Portugal/Denmark losers, Greece, Scotland, Belarus
  • Group D: France/Croatia winners, Ukraine, Iceland, Azerbaijan
  • Group E: Spain/Netherlands winners, Türkiye, Georgia, Bulgaria
  • Group F: Portugal/Denmark winners, Hungary, Republic of Ireland, Armenia
  • Group G: Spain/Netherlands losers, Poland, Finland, Lithuania, Malta
  • Group H: Austria, Romania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Cyprus, San Marino
  • Group I: Germany/Italy losers, Norway, Israel, Estonia, Moldova
  • Group J: Belgium, Wales, North Macedonia, Kazakhstan, Liechtenstein
  • Group K: England, Serbia, Albania, Latvia, Andorra
  • Group L: France/Croatia losers, Czechia, Montenegro, Faroe Islands, Gibraltar

Teams drawn in groups of five will begin qualifying in March and teams drawn in groups of four start their campaigns in September, UEFA explained. All groups conclude in November 2025.

In total, 16 UEFA nations will qualify for the 2026 World Cup. 

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Echipa națională de fotbal a României)

Normal
Sports

Romania drawn in Group H for 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers

13 December 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s national football team has been placed in Group H for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, alongside Austria, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Cyprus, and San Marino. The draw, held in Zurich on December 13, spared Romania from facing top-tier opponents like England, France, the Netherlands, or Portugal, Biziday.ro reported.

The results of the 2026 FIFA World Cup European Qualifiers are:

  • Group A: Germany/Italy winners, Slovakia, Northern Ireland, Luxembourg
  • Group B: Switzerland, Sweden, Slovenia, Kosovo
  • Group C: Portugal/Denmark losers, Greece, Scotland, Belarus
  • Group D: France/Croatia winners, Ukraine, Iceland, Azerbaijan
  • Group E: Spain/Netherlands winners, Türkiye, Georgia, Bulgaria
  • Group F: Portugal/Denmark winners, Hungary, Republic of Ireland, Armenia
  • Group G: Spain/Netherlands losers, Poland, Finland, Lithuania, Malta
  • Group H: Austria, Romania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Cyprus, San Marino
  • Group I: Germany/Italy losers, Norway, Israel, Estonia, Moldova
  • Group J: Belgium, Wales, North Macedonia, Kazakhstan, Liechtenstein
  • Group K: England, Serbia, Albania, Latvia, Andorra
  • Group L: France/Croatia losers, Czechia, Montenegro, Faroe Islands, Gibraltar

Teams drawn in groups of five will begin qualifying in March and teams drawn in groups of four start their campaigns in September, UEFA explained. All groups conclude in November 2025.

In total, 16 UEFA nations will qualify for the 2026 World Cup. 

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Echipa națională de fotbal a României)

Normal

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

13 December 2024
Politics
Russia spent EUR 69 mln for propaganda in Romania and Bulgaria, cybersecurity experts say
13 December 2024
Politics
Romanian far-right politician tops list of MEPs with highest side income
13 December 2024
Cinema
Romanian film review – Counting down to Christmas
13 December 2024
Politics
Romanian far-right politician Călin Georgescu admits to meeting with mercenary, legionary leaders
13 December 2024
Culture
New record for Romanian art market: Nicolae Grigorescu painting sells for EUR 365,000 at Bucharest auction
13 December 2024
Macro
Wages in Romania up real 7.3% y/y in October
12 December 2024
Entertainment
Discovery set to premiere locally produced show “Made in Romania”
12 December 2024
Sports
Sports Festival brings football icon Ronaldinho to Romania’s Cluj-Napoca in 2025