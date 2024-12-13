Romania drawn in Group H for 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers

Romania’s national football team has been placed in Group H for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, alongside Austria, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Cyprus, and San Marino. The draw, held in Zurich on December 13, spared Romania from facing top-tier opponents like England, France, the Netherlands, or Portugal, Biziday.ro reported.

The results of the 2026 FIFA World Cup European Qualifiers are:

Group A: Germany/Italy winners, Slovakia, Northern Ireland, Luxembourg

Group B: Switzerland, Sweden, Slovenia, Kosovo

Group C: Portugal/Denmark losers, Greece, Scotland, Belarus

Group D: France/Croatia winners, Ukraine, Iceland, Azerbaijan

Group E: Spain/Netherlands winners, Türkiye, Georgia, Bulgaria

Group F: Portugal/Denmark winners, Hungary, Republic of Ireland, Armenia

Group G: Spain/Netherlands losers, Poland, Finland, Lithuania, Malta

Group H: Austria, Romania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Cyprus, San Marino

Group I: Germany/Italy losers, Norway, Israel, Estonia, Moldova

Group J: Belgium, Wales, North Macedonia, Kazakhstan, Liechtenstein

Group K: England, Serbia, Albania, Latvia, Andorra

Group L: France/Croatia losers, Czechia, Montenegro, Faroe Islands, Gibraltar

Teams drawn in groups of five will begin qualifying in March and teams drawn in groups of four start their campaigns in September, UEFA explained. All groups conclude in November 2025.

In total, 16 UEFA nations will qualify for the 2026 World Cup.

(Photo source: Facebook/ Echipa națională de fotbal a României)