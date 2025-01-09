Romania reportedly seeks to return as majority shareholder at utility group Electrica

The Romanian state would consider the option of returning as a majority shareholder of utility group Electrica (BVB: EL) again and is analyzing ways to do this, sources told Economedia.ro.

"It's a working scenario," other sources told Economedia.ro.

Currently, Electrica is a listed company on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, and the Romanian state still holds 49.7850% of the shares.

The rest are divided between the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (2.0446%), BNY Mellon DRS (0.5698%), other legal entities (43.1541%), and individuals (4.4465%), according to data from the Central Depository on September 30, 2024.

(Photo source: 17s/Dreamstime.com)