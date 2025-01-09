The Capital Markets News section is powered by the Bucharest Stock Exchange
Romania reportedly seeks to return as majority shareholder at utility group Electrica
The Romanian state would consider the option of returning as a majority shareholder of utility group Electrica (BVB: EL) again and is analyzing ways to do this, sources told Economedia.ro.
"It's a working scenario," other sources told Economedia.ro.
Currently, Electrica is a listed company on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, and the Romanian state still holds 49.7850% of the shares.
The rest are divided between the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (2.0446%), BNY Mellon DRS (0.5698%), other legal entities (43.1541%), and individuals (4.4465%), according to data from the Central Depository on September 30, 2024.
(Photo source: 17s/Dreamstime.com)