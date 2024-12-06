Macro

Romania's macroeconomic confidence index plunges to Covid-19 crisis low

06 December 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The CFA Romania Association's Macroeconomic Confidence Indicator decreased in November by 13.5 points to 31.4 points, the lowest level since July 2020, according to the latest report.

"Amid extremely high political uncertainty, and the sharp increase in investor risk aversion, the confidence indicator has fallen to levels reached only during the Coronavirus pandemic," commented Adrian Codirlasu, president of the CFA Romania Association, quoted by Ziarul Financiar.

The report, typically based on data collected during the last decade of the previous quarter and issued with a one-month delay, seems to capture the concerns prompted by the presidential elections where pro-Russian candidate Calin Georgescu expressing ambiguous but risky economic ideas stands significant odds to win.

The plunge seen in the overall confidence index was due to the sharp decrease in both of its components. Thus, the expectations component decreased by 12.1 points to 23.3, the lowest since January 2019. At the same time, the current conditions component decreased by 16.4 points to a value of 47.8 points – entering in the "negative" territory of the 0-100 scale.

The median projections for the economic growth and budget deficit this year still seem a bit on the optimistic side. The state budget deficit forecast for 2025 increased to the average expected value of 7.2% of GDP (versus a possible gap of 8% of GDP). Economic growth expectations for 2025 are at an average value of 1.3% – while the growth may actually hardly reach 1%.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Oleg Kachura/Dreamstime.com)

Normal
Macro

Romania's macroeconomic confidence index plunges to Covid-19 crisis low

06 December 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The CFA Romania Association's Macroeconomic Confidence Indicator decreased in November by 13.5 points to 31.4 points, the lowest level since July 2020, according to the latest report.

"Amid extremely high political uncertainty, and the sharp increase in investor risk aversion, the confidence indicator has fallen to levels reached only during the Coronavirus pandemic," commented Adrian Codirlasu, president of the CFA Romania Association, quoted by Ziarul Financiar.

The report, typically based on data collected during the last decade of the previous quarter and issued with a one-month delay, seems to capture the concerns prompted by the presidential elections where pro-Russian candidate Calin Georgescu expressing ambiguous but risky economic ideas stands significant odds to win.

The plunge seen in the overall confidence index was due to the sharp decrease in both of its components. Thus, the expectations component decreased by 12.1 points to 23.3, the lowest since January 2019. At the same time, the current conditions component decreased by 16.4 points to a value of 47.8 points – entering in the "negative" territory of the 0-100 scale.

The median projections for the economic growth and budget deficit this year still seem a bit on the optimistic side. The state budget deficit forecast for 2025 increased to the average expected value of 7.2% of GDP (versus a possible gap of 8% of GDP). Economic growth expectations for 2025 are at an average value of 1.3% – while the growth may actually hardly reach 1%.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Oleg Kachura/Dreamstime.com)

Normal

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

06 December 2024
Society
Thousands gather in downtown Bucharest for pro-democracy rally before critical presidential election
06 December 2024
Politics
Russia condemns US for expressing concern over electoral interference in Romania
06 December 2024
Macro
Romania's macroeconomic confidence index plunges to Covid-19 crisis low
06 December 2024
Politics
Moldovan leader Maia Sandu travels to Bucharest to endorse Elena Lasconi in presidential runoff
05 December 2024
Events
‘Universe of Salvador Dalí’ exhibition opens in Cluj-Napoca
05 December 2024
Politics
US warns of security risks amid concerns over Russian interference in Romanian presidential elections
05 December 2024
Politics
Romanian Social Democrat PM Marcel Ciolacu supports presidential candidate Elena Lasconi
05 December 2024
Business
Romanian investors protest presidential candidate Calin Georgescu's rhetoric against foreign companies