Romania’s layoff wave continues in 2025 after 50% surge in 2024

Layoffs in Romania rose by approximately 50% in 2024 compared to the previous year, according to official data obtained by Economedia.ro from government authorities. The trend has continued into 2025, with thousands of employees already notified of upcoming job losses.

Sectors experiencing downturns, including IT, automotive, and manufacturing, have been particularly affected. Job cuts have been reported at companies producing refrigerators and car wipers, as well as at a state-owned shipyard.

In January 2025 alone, 2,285 employees were laid off nationwide, with 29 collective dismissal notifications registered, according to data from the Labour Inspectorate.

For the period January-May 2025, an estimated 3,105 workers are expected to lose their jobs, based on figures compiled by the National Employment Agency (ANOFM).

However, ANOFM representatives noted that while the layoff numbers may seem high, they remain in line with trends from previous years. They also highlighted that more than 30,000 vacancies are currently available in the job market.

