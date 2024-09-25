Romania ranks last in EU regarding the interaction with state agencies through official websites, apps

Romania ranks last in the European Union in terms of the percentage of people interacting with public institutions through official websites or mobile applications, according to the latest data presented by Eurostat.

Less than a quarter of Romanians (23%) used the website or app of a public authority in 2023. By comparison, the EU average is 69%, according to Eurostat.

In addition to Romania, the countries with the lowest percentage of citizens accessing official e-government websites and apps are Bulgaria (30%) and Germany (58%).

On the opposite end, the EU countries with the highest share of citizens using digital public services are Denmark (98%) and Finland, along with the Netherlands and Sweden (all three with 95%).

The same report reveals that 42% of Europeans used e-government services in 2023 to obtain information about services, benefits, laws, opening hours or similar. This was followed by the downloading or printing of official forms (40%), the accessing of personal information (39%), and the making of an appointment or a reservation and receiving official communication or documents (37%).

(Photo source: Rawpixelimages | Dreamstime.com)