Romania registers largest wheat, barley and corn exports in EU

In the commercial year stretching between July 2024 - June 2025, Romania registered the largest wheat, barley, and corn exports in the European Union, according to European statistical data.

The quantity of common Romanian wheat sold from July 1, 2024, to June 29, 2025, stood at 5.4 million tons, valued at EUR 1.2 billion, at an average price of EUR 0.23 per kg, according to European Commission data. In the previous year, spanning between 2023 and 2024, Romania exported more wheat, namely 6.4 million tons, valued at EUR 1.46 billion, at the same average price.

However, last year Romania was surpassed by France, which exported 9.1 million tons of wheat, valued at EUR 2.15 billion, at EUR 0.24 per kg. This year, France ranks sixth, with sales affected by unfavorable weather conditions in the spring of 2024. In second place is Germany, and in third place, Lithuania.

The European Union’s total common wheat exports dropped this commercial year to 20.6 million tons, from 31.49 million tons, at EUR 4.9 billion compared to EUR 7.5 billion. The average price remained the same, EUR 0.24/kg.

Romania also finished this commercial year in first place for barley, with 2 million tons exported, for EUR 390 million, at EUR 0.19 per kg, an improvement compared to the previous year. France ranks second, and Germany third.

Romania ranks first in Europe for corn exports as well, with 1.2 million tons, valued at EUR 304 million, an average price of EUR 0.25 per kg.

