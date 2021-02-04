Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 04/02/2021 - 08:25
Business

Romania's medical laboratory tests market to rise by 20% this year

02 April 2021
The market for clinical laboratory tests hit a record of RON 2.5 billion (over EUR 500 million) in 2020 and may increase by 20% to RON 3 bln this year, according to estimates of the market research firm Frames.

The testing for coronavirus accounted for the biggest slice of the market.

From the onset of the crisis until March 31, 6,714,704 RT-PCR tests were performed for COVID-19 and 603,664 rapid antigen tests. Most tests were performed for a fee, in specialized laboratories, at prices between RON 150 and 450.

As calculated by the consulting company's experts, the value of the tests performed exceeded the figure of RON 2 bln, taking into account an average cost of RON 300 per test.

According to the Frames analysis, among the main beneficiaries of the COVID crisis were the medical analysis laboratories (CAEN 8690), whose business exceeded RON 2.5 bln in 2020, more than four times the RON 591 mln in 2010.

According to the analysis, the medical test labs registered in 2020 a profit of over RON 500 mln (EUR 100 mln), almost double compared to the level recorded in 2018 (RON 314.2 mln).

[email protected]

(Photo source: Natalia Shabasheva/Dreamstime.com)

