Romania’s Black Sea military base reportedly considered for post-war security role

Romania’s Mihail Kogălniceanu military base at the Black Sea, currently operated by Romanian and US military but under expansion to become among the largest NATO bases in Europe, may play a role in the arrangements related to the peace process in Ukraine, according to Digi24, quoting sources familiar with the talks.

The base would serve as a logistics hub but also host up to 10,000 military personnel on top of the planned permanent 10,000, in case Russia breaches the hypothetical peace agreement or threatens any NATO country.

The Mihail Kogălniceanu base would also be one of the largest hubs for supporting Ukraine. The base in Constanta County will house military aid for Ukraine, including missiles, ammunition, or armoured vehicles. The weapons will be stored and transferred to Ukraine when the routes are safe.

Mihail Kogălniceanu is one of the most expensive projects of the Romanian Army. The modernisation of the base will cost EUR 2.5 billion. However, Romania wants to obtain EUR 400 million from the European Commission funds.

If everything goes according to plan, in 2040, Mihail Kogălniceanu will become the largest air base in Europe, surpassing that of Ramstein, Germany.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/George Calin)