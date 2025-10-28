Tech

ANIS cautiously optimistic for Romania's IT market after under-potential growth in 2024

28 October 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Romanian software and IT services industry continued its growth trajectory in 2024, exceeding the EUR 17.7 billion turnover threshold, a nominal increase of over 13% y/y or EUR 2.1 billion compared to the previous year, according to data presented by Diana Şipoş, executive director of the Employers' Association of the Software and Services Industry (ANIS), at the PROW 2025 event in Timişoara, which is dedicated to the development of digital products.

However, the real growth is only 7-8%, and the prospects for 2025 are marked by cautious optimism, amid fiscal instability, the ANIS representative stated.

"What we discovered is that, in terms of turnover, there is still growth in the IT sector by 2024. This growth maintains the growth trend of over 10% figures from the last six years, if we analyze it in percentage terms, year on year," said Diana Şipoş in a discussion with Ziarul Financiar.

Although the nominal increase in turnover is significant, over 13% y/y, the real dynamics are different. The custom software development segment remains dominant, generating revenues of EUR 9.6 billion.

The number of employees in the IT sector reached 195,929, marking a slight recovery, but the evolution of the last three years rather indicates a stabilization on a plateau, after the boom of 2022.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Sarinya Pinngam/Dreamstime.com)

Normal
Tech

ANIS cautiously optimistic for Romania's IT market after under-potential growth in 2024

28 October 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Romanian software and IT services industry continued its growth trajectory in 2024, exceeding the EUR 17.7 billion turnover threshold, a nominal increase of over 13% y/y or EUR 2.1 billion compared to the previous year, according to data presented by Diana Şipoş, executive director of the Employers' Association of the Software and Services Industry (ANIS), at the PROW 2025 event in Timişoara, which is dedicated to the development of digital products.

However, the real growth is only 7-8%, and the prospects for 2025 are marked by cautious optimism, amid fiscal instability, the ANIS representative stated.

"What we discovered is that, in terms of turnover, there is still growth in the IT sector by 2024. This growth maintains the growth trend of over 10% figures from the last six years, if we analyze it in percentage terms, year on year," said Diana Şipoş in a discussion with Ziarul Financiar.

Although the nominal increase in turnover is significant, over 13% y/y, the real dynamics are different. The custom software development segment remains dominant, generating revenues of EUR 9.6 billion.

The number of employees in the IT sector reached 195,929, marking a slight recovery, but the evolution of the last three years rather indicates a stabilization on a plateau, after the boom of 2022.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Sarinya Pinngam/Dreamstime.com)

Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

28 October 2025
Tech
Romanian drone manufacturer BraveX.Aero enters partnership with German company to develop autonomous drone swarms
28 October 2025
Energy
Fitch affirms Romgaz at Romania's sovereign level on 'transformational' Neptun Deep project
28 October 2025
Legal
ICSID rejects Romania's call to terminate Eurohold's EUR 500 mln arbitration request
28 October 2025
Macro
Romania’s public deficit narrows marginally to 1.72% of GDP in Q3
28 October 2025
People
President Nicușor Dan awards Romania’s highest honor to Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew
27 October 2025
Brasov
Brașov replaces New Year’s fireworks with laser show to protect animals
27 October 2025
Politics
Social Democrats back District 4 mayor Daniel Băluță in race for Bucharest City Hall
27 October 2025
Culture & History
Stories from readers: Romanian-born author reimagines local myths in 1000-word story ‘The Night of Returning Souls’