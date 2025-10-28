ANIS cautiously optimistic for Romania's IT market after under-potential growth in 2024

The Romanian software and IT services industry continued its growth trajectory in 2024, exceeding the EUR 17.7 billion turnover threshold, a nominal increase of over 13% y/y or EUR 2.1 billion compared to the previous year, according to data presented by Diana Şipoş, executive director of the Employers' Association of the Software and Services Industry (ANIS), at the PROW 2025 event in Timişoara, which is dedicated to the development of digital products.

However, the real growth is only 7-8%, and the prospects for 2025 are marked by cautious optimism, amid fiscal instability, the ANIS representative stated.

"What we discovered is that, in terms of turnover, there is still growth in the IT sector by 2024. This growth maintains the growth trend of over 10% figures from the last six years, if we analyze it in percentage terms, year on year," said Diana Şipoş in a discussion with Ziarul Financiar.

Although the nominal increase in turnover is significant, over 13% y/y, the real dynamics are different. The custom software development segment remains dominant, generating revenues of EUR 9.6 billion.

The number of employees in the IT sector reached 195,929, marking a slight recovery, but the evolution of the last three years rather indicates a stabilization on a plateau, after the boom of 2022.

(Photo source: Sarinya Pinngam/Dreamstime.com)