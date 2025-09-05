Dutch prosecutors have dropped charges against three of the four secondary suspects in the Drents Museum art heist, narrowing the case to the main defendants as investigators continue to search for the stolen Romanian treasures.

The Public Prosecution Service (OM) announced that while the three suspects carried out supporting actions for the alleged thieves, there is not enough evidence to prove they knew their involvement was connected to the robbery. As a result, their cases have been dismissed.

The theft occurred on January 25, 2025, when burglars stole the golden helmet of Coțofenești and three Dacian bracelets from the Drents Museum in Assen. The Romanian artifacts, considered priceless cultural heritage, have not yet been recovered.

Three men from Heerhugowaard remain in custody as the principal suspects. Prosecutors accuse them of breaking into the museum using a powerful Ti-Rex flashbang explosive to blow open a service door, endangering property, and causing significant damage. They face charges of theft, destruction, and in two cases, the theft of a getaway car later found burned.

A fourth suspect, aged 26, will still face proceedings for allegedly stealing license plates, although prosecutors say it remains unclear whether he knew about the planned heist. His case will be handled in a closed-door hearing.

The next public hearing in the case is scheduled for October 16, when the defense is expected to present additional requests for investigation. If the court extends pre-trial detention, another preparatory session will be held in January 2026.

Prosecutors expect the full trial to begin in the first half of next year.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Lcva/Dreamstime.com)