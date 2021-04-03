Romania Insider Monthly Wrap-up February: Things start to look up!
This is our monthly overview for Romania Insider members for February. We curate the main topics of the month, to make sure you don't miss the bigger picture, no matter how often you choose to read the news. If you choose to stay away from much of the media frenzy, this monthly bulletin brings the essentials without wasting a lot of time, in a basic visual version, so you can focus on the text alone.
Romania accelerated its COVID-19 vaccination campaign in February and reached almost 1 million vaccinated people at the end of the month. The Romanian authorities also started using the Moderna and AstraZeneca vaccines, in addition to the one supplied by Pfizer/BionTech. The new Johnson vaccine should also become available in April. Starting March 15, anyone who wants to get vaccinated in Romania will be able to reserve a spot as the vaccination campaign moves to phase three.
Romania also reopened schools in early-February after a four-month break.
On the political scene, the center-right Government led by Florin Citu completed its budget for 2021, which includes freezing some categories of public expenditures (such as personnel expenses) and higher public investments supported by EU funds. Despite critics from the unions and opposition Social Democrats, the budget passed the Parliament's vote with no changes. The Parliament also adopted a bill that abolishes the special pensions for MPs and former MPs.
The economic recovery in the last quarter of 2020 was stronger than anticipated and determined the analysts to improve their forecasts for this year. As optimism is slowly returning in the local business environment, there are still sectors that suffer due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The hospitality sector, which was among the strongest-hit in 2020, is still waiting for the financial support promised by the Government. The Government's investment grants program has also hit a roadblock after suspicions related to the application process.
Still, there are sectors of the economy that continue to enjoy accelerated growth. The technology sector is one of them, as more international companies expand to Romania either by opening offices here or by takeovers. Romanian tech startups also continue to raise impressive amounts from investors for development. The energy and retail sectors also see a strong pipeline of new projects while the logistics and residential segments drive up the real estate sector.
February has also been a month of changes in the top management of several big multinationals operating in Romania.
Below, you can browse through the most important topics in January, grouped by relevance. By clicking on a title, you can read the whole article on the Romania-Insider.com website.
COVID-19: Vaccination campaign accelerates, schools reopen
Romania reopens schools after three-month break
Most students return to class as schools reopen in Romania
Romania starts using Moderna COVID-19 vaccines
Covid-19: Romania starts using AstraZeneca vaccine
Covid-19: Romania could receive Johnson & Johnson vaccine in April
COVID-19 vaccine: More than 1 mln doses administered in Romania
COVID-19 vaccination campaign: Romania ranks high in the EU for doses administered
RO doctor experiences temporary facial paralysis after getting COVID-19 vaccine
Nearly four in ten Romanians do not plan to vaccinate against COVID-19
Covid-19: Romania starts vaccinating teachers, authorities warn of third wave risk
Romania talks “vaccination passport” with Israel
Romania's Govt. approves first batch of Covid-19 vaccine doses for Moldova
Covid-19: Romania extends state of alert
Covid-19: RO health authorities take into account potential third wave
RO authorities want to suspend companies that ignore measures to combat the pandemic
Health official: No guarantee large RO festivals will be able to take place this summer
POLITICS: Govt. manages to pass budget through Parliament
RO Govt. unveils 2021 budget and promises big reforms
RO Govt. promises it will invest 5.5% of GDP in 2021
Romanian trade unions object to “fiscal austerity” included in 2021 budget plan
Romanian Fiscal Council sees 2021 budget draft feasible, praises “gradual approach”
AmCham argues Romanian Govt. should work on increasing tax collection
RO Parliament votes 2020 budget law in the form drafted by Govt.
RO ruling party says next pension increase will come in January 2022
RO Govt. puts Pension Law on ice for two years
RO PM: We must freeze expenditures. We can’t afford to remain Europe’s black sheep
Romanian lawmakers pass law that abolishes their “special pensions”
Romanian president promulgates abolition of lawmakers’ “special pensions”
Romania’s ruling coalition parties agree on sharing prefect seats
Romanian magistrates vote against abolition of controversial prosecution body SIIJ
Prosecutor wants recount of votes in Bucharest’s District 1 elections
Constitutional Court OKs bill that sets milder penalty for tax evasion in Romania
POLITICS: Decision that impact the economy
Romania's Govt. guarantees EUR 3 bln bank loans for SMEs in 2020
Romanian PM asks for investigation on the investment grants for SMEs
Romanian minister reports suspicions related to EUR 550 mln grants program
Romania’s hospitality operators plan to sue the authorities
Romanian business leaders feel “seduced and abandoned” by Government
New allocation strategy for the EUR 200 mln grants for RO HoReCa sector
Romania to limit access for non-EU companies in public tenders
RO Govt. approves draft bill to unban the sale of stakes in state-owned companies
RO Govt. abandons plans to extend Bucharest subway line to the airport
Romanian authorities plan to hold 5G auction in Q3
Regulator: 5G licenses could bring EUR 720 mln to Romania’s budget
Bucharest City Hall to suspend most Zonal Urban Development Plans
POLITICS: Romania and foreign partners
PM Citu says Romania could join Schengen this year
Romania must submit Recovery and Resilience Plan to the EC this month
Romania gets EUR 1.3 bln under REACT-EU this year
EC’s Timmermans to Romania: no future for coal in Europe
EC investigates EUR 2 bln state-aid for Romania's coal-power complex CE Oltenia
EC to check RO energy market regulator after problematic retail market liberalization
EC allows Romania to use EUR 254 mln structural funds for Bucharest’s heating system
Three hospitals in Romania to receive EU funding for upgrades
Euro-scepticism on the rise in Romania amid wide discrepancies
Romania resumes plans to join OECD
Romania recalls 23 ambassadors, including from the US and Germany
Presidential adviser Andrei Muraru to be Romania’s new ambassador to the US
First elements of HIMARS rocket system arrive in Romania
Romania’s top officials skip Zoom meeting with Xi Jinping
MACRO: Recovery is stronger than expected
Romania’s GDP picks up more strongly than expected in Q4
Electricity prices bring headline inflation in Romania close to 3% in Jan
Romania’s retail sales, slightly up in 2020
Romania boasts strongest online retail growth in EU over 2015-2020
Romania’s industry returns to growth in December
Romania’s construction works up 16% in 2020
Romania’s exports bottom out in Q4
Romania’s CA deficit widens to 5% of GDP in 2020
Romania’s external debt rises by 7.1% of GDP in 2020
FDI in Romania plunges by 60% in 2020
Wages in Romania go up 8.4% in 2020
Romania's unemployment rate falls below 5% in December
Industrial production prices slightly up in RO in December
Foreign tourist stays in Romanian hotels drop by 83% in 2020
EC sweetens forecast for Romania’s economic recovery in 2021-2022
Analysts improve forecast for Romania’s 2021 GDP
ING: Romania can reach 7.0%-of-GDP public deficit “but not with no policy change”
BCR: RO currency “slightly overvalued," there’s still some room for rate cuts
Poll among Romanian managers reveals rising confidence
BUSINESS: Market trends
McKinsey expects RO banks’ revenues after risk to drop by a third in 2021 vs 2019
Romanian banks extend slightly more new loans in 2020
Loan loss provisions slash one fifth of Romanian banks’ profit in 2020
Romania’s insurance market goes up 5% in 2020
OTC segment keeps drug sales on an uptrend in Romania
Study: Online retail to rise by 15% this year in Romania
BUSINESS: New projects, financing, deals
EUR 60 million medical complex opens in Bucharest
Haier confirms plans to open its first European refrigerators plant in Romania
Orange opens 5G Lab in Romania
US insurer MassMutual to hire 250 for Bucharest, Cluj centers
Singapore-based BPO company TDCX opens office in Bucharest
Game testing firm GlobalStep begins operations in Bucharest
Romanian railway group Grampet expands in Slovenia
Romanian blockchain startup Elrond launches crypto transfer app
Market capitalization of RO digital currency EGLD soars 50% in one day to USD 3 bln
UiPath, a startup launched in Bucharest, reaches USD 35 bln valuation before listing
Shares of RO cybersecurity firm Safetech soar sixfold upon listing
Romanian online retailer elefant.ro eyes listing
Romanian game producer raises EUR 1 mln in private share placement
Romanian travel startup Questo raises USD 1.5 mln for further international expansion
Romanian fintech startup iFactor raises EUR 700,000 on London-based crowdfunding platform Seedrs
RO property rental platform Milluu raises record financing on SeedBlink
Romanian IT group Bittnet's shares added to FTSE Russel indices
US tech company Orion Innovation takes over Romanian Tellence Technologies
Swiss video game producer Miniclip buys Romanian studio
Mocha Global acquires Romanian app publisher
BUSINESS: Energy is hot, transports and industry less so
Romgaz to bid for ExxonMobil’s stake in Black Sea project within two months
Hidroelectrica plans EUR 35 mln refurbishment of 115MW power plant
Restart Energy to develop 45MW PV park in northwest Romania
RO state company SAPE plans to develop 9.5MW PV park
Romania’s biggest chemical group ponders EUR 0.5-1 bln hydrogen production plant
Power and heating plant in Romania shuts down due to lack of coal
Romania’s Transgaz terminates legacy contract with Gazprom
OMV Petrom CEO: Black Sea gas is waiting to be exploited, 2021 is a critical year
Ukraine’s Naftogaz announces MoU on cooperation with Romania’s OMV Petrom
Romania’s OMV Petrom proposes same dividend as last year despite 64% profit drop
Bucharest Airport passenger traffic in 2021 not likely to rise above half of that in 2019
Iasi Airport in eastern Romania to be expanded under EUR 75 mln project
Moldovan airline HiSky to launch flights from Cluj-Napoca to Dublin, Lisbon
Ford ponders involving Romanian plant in electrification project
Romania’s biggest car factory suspends production due to semiconductor crisis
RO carmaker Dacia can’t produce as many Sandero units as it could sell
Dacia’s Sandero model, third-best-selling car in Europe this January
Rombat to start production of Li-Ion cells for car batteries in new Bucharest plant
Tesla opens office in Bucharest
Teslounge Bucharest opens first independent Tesla showroom in Romania
BUSINESS: Money keeps coming into real estate, retail and agriculture also move well
Skanska invests EUR 45 mln in second phase of Equilibrium office project in Bucharest
Belgian developer WDP to invest another EUR 117 mln in Romanian warehouses
CTP builds EUR 35 mln warehouse in Romania for DIY chain Brico Depot
BSTDB lends EUR 50 mln to One United for office project in Bucharest
Polish group Scallier to develop shopping parks in second-tier Romanian cities
C&W Echinox expects new retail space deliveries in RO to drop by 50% this year
Tensions between office owners and tenants are rising in Romania
EUR 1 bln worth of housing units to be delivered in Bucharest during 2020-2023
British developer takes over distressed residential project in northern Bucharest
Romania’s biggest real estate portal suffers major data breach
Romanian retailer Profi aims for second place on the market with proximity-convenience concept
German retailer Lidl announces new raise for its employees in Romania
Auchan launches used clothing business line in Romania
French retailer Cora tests supermini mixed format in Bucharest
German 1 Euro store chain TEDi to launch in Romania
Romanian e-tailer evoMAG boasts 43% expansion in 2020 and plans launching marketplace
RO online retailer eMAG develops industrial park around its EUR 90 mln logistics hub
Romanian chocolaterie Heidi opens store on Vienna’s main shopping street
Romanian agricultural cooperative to start exports this year
Romanian organic fertilizer producer Norofert to buy 1,000-hectare farm near the Danube
RO agribusiness group raises EUR 40 mln with bond issue
Deutsche Leasing gets EIB financing to support RO SMEs in agri sector
Danish pork producer to take over five more pig farms in Romania
BUSINESS: Manager changes
Monica Hodor will lead Enel’s electricity distribution activities in RO
Carrefour names former French Air Force officer at the helm of its business in Romania
Pharmaceutical company MSD Romania appoints new GM
Novartis appoints new Country President for its operations in Romania
Unilever names Romanian at the helm of its local operations
Mercedes-Benz Romania appoints new CEO
CTP appoints Gijs Klomp as Head of Business Development in Romania
Hospitality entrepreneur joins real estate developer Impact as Development Director
Veteran real estate manager joins CBRE Romania
SOCIAL & CULTURE
Romania becomes fifth-largest source of tourists for the Maldives
Over 100 Romanian citizens blocked at Mexico’s Cancun airport
Member of Mexican drug cartel caught in Romania and extradited to the US
RO gendarmes fine policemen for disturbing public order during protest
Former Romanian billionaire Ioan Niculae gets final five-year jail sentence for corruption
Bucharest court rules first sentence for Holocaust denial in Romania
Media: UEFA doesn’t consider that RO referee used racist language during Champions League match
Study: Bucharest, among top cities in the world for gamers
Central RO: Astra Museum kicks off EUR 2.5 mln project to open center for crafts in Sibiu
Western RO: Royal domain in Săvârşin to open for the public this spring
Romania’s Buzău Land, one step closer to becoming a UNESCO Global Geopark
Bucharest Opera House resumes indoor performances with audience
Transilvania International Film Festival: Anniversary edition to take place this summer
2021 Oscars: Romanian documentary shortlisted in two categories
Latest film of Romanian director Radu Jude selected in 2021 Berlinale competition
Wild Danube: Wild Carpathia series producer Charlie Ottley starts work on new movie
