Romania Insider Monthly Wrap-up February: Things start to look up!

This is our monthly overview for Romania Insider members for February. We curate the main topics of the month, to make sure you don't miss the bigger picture, no matter how often you choose to read the news. If you choose to stay away from much of the media frenzy, this monthly bulletin brings the essentials without wasting a lot of time, in a basic visual version, so you can focus on the text alone.

Romania accelerated its COVID-19 vaccination campaign in February and reached almost 1 million vaccinated people at the end of the month. The Romanian authorities also started using the Moderna and AstraZeneca vaccines, in addition to the one supplied by Pfizer/BionTech. The new Johnson vaccine should also become available in April. Starting March 15, anyone who wants to get vaccinated in Romania will be able to reserve a spot as the vaccination campaign moves to phase three.



Romania also reopened schools in early-February after a four-month break.

On the political scene, the center-right Government led by Florin Citu completed its budget for 2021, which includes freezing some categories of public expenditures (such as personnel expenses) and higher public investments supported by EU funds. Despite critics from the unions and opposition Social Democrats, the budget passed the Parliament's vote with no changes. The Parliament also adopted a bill that abolishes the special pensions for MPs and former MPs.



The economic recovery in the last quarter of 2020 was stronger than anticipated and determined the analysts to improve their forecasts for this year. As optimism is slowly returning in the local business environment, there are still sectors that suffer due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The hospitality sector, which was among the strongest-hit in 2020, is still waiting for the financial support promised by the Government. The Government's investment grants program has also hit a roadblock after suspicions related to the application process.



Still, there are sectors of the economy that continue to enjoy accelerated growth. The technology sector is one of them, as more international companies expand to Romania either by opening offices here or by takeovers. Romanian tech startups also continue to raise impressive amounts from investors for development. The energy and retail sectors also see a strong pipeline of new projects while the logistics and residential segments drive up the real estate sector.



February has also been a month of changes in the top management of several big multinationals operating in Romania.



Below, you can browse through the most important topics in January, grouped by relevance. By clicking on a title, you can read the whole article on the Romania-Insider.com website.

COVID-19: Vaccination campaign accelerates, schools reopen

Romania reopens schools after three-month break

Most students return to class as schools reopen in Romania

Romania starts using Moderna COVID-19 vaccines

Covid-19: Romania starts using AstraZeneca vaccine

Covid-19: Romania could receive Johnson & Johnson vaccine in April

COVID-19 vaccine: More than 1 mln doses administered in Romania

COVID-19 vaccination campaign: Romania ranks high in the EU for doses administered

RO doctor experiences temporary facial paralysis after getting COVID-19 vaccine

Nearly four in ten Romanians do not plan to vaccinate against COVID-19

Covid-19: Romania starts vaccinating teachers, authorities warn of third wave risk

Romania talks “vaccination passport” with Israel

Romania's Govt. approves first batch of Covid-19 vaccine doses for Moldova

Covid-19: Romania extends state of alert

Covid-19: RO health authorities take into account potential third wave

RO authorities want to suspend companies that ignore measures to combat the pandemic

Health official: No guarantee large RO festivals will be able to take place this summer

POLITICS: Govt. manages to pass budget through Parliament

RO Govt. unveils 2021 budget and promises big reforms

RO Govt. promises it will invest 5.5% of GDP in 2021

Romanian trade unions object to “fiscal austerity” included in 2021 budget plan

Romanian Fiscal Council sees 2021 budget draft feasible, praises “gradual approach”

AmCham argues Romanian Govt. should work on increasing tax collection

RO Parliament votes 2020 budget law in the form drafted by Govt.

RO ruling party says next pension increase will come in January 2022

RO Govt. puts Pension Law on ice for two years

RO PM: We must freeze expenditures. We can’t afford to remain Europe’s black sheep

Romanian lawmakers pass law that abolishes their “special pensions”

Romanian president promulgates abolition of lawmakers’ “special pensions”

Romania’s ruling coalition parties agree on sharing prefect seats

Romanian magistrates vote against abolition of controversial prosecution body SIIJ

Prosecutor wants recount of votes in Bucharest’s District 1 elections

Constitutional Court OKs bill that sets milder penalty for tax evasion in Romania

POLITICS: Decision that impact the economy

Romania's Govt. guarantees EUR 3 bln bank loans for SMEs in 2020

Romanian PM asks for investigation on the investment grants for SMEs

Romanian minister reports suspicions related to EUR 550 mln grants program

Romania’s hospitality operators plan to sue the authorities

Romanian business leaders feel “seduced and abandoned” by Government

New allocation strategy for the EUR 200 mln grants for RO HoReCa sector

Romania to limit access for non-EU companies in public tenders

RO Govt. approves draft bill to unban the sale of stakes in state-owned companies

RO Govt. abandons plans to extend Bucharest subway line to the airport

Romanian authorities plan to hold 5G auction in Q3

Regulator: 5G licenses could bring EUR 720 mln to Romania’s budget

Bucharest City Hall to suspend most Zonal Urban Development Plans

POLITICS: Romania and foreign partners

PM Citu says Romania could join Schengen this year

Romania must submit Recovery and Resilience Plan to the EC this month

Romania gets EUR 1.3 bln under REACT-EU this year

EC’s Timmermans to Romania: no future for coal in Europe

EC investigates EUR 2 bln state-aid for Romania's coal-power complex CE Oltenia

EC to check RO energy market regulator after problematic retail market liberalization

EC allows Romania to use EUR 254 mln structural funds for Bucharest’s heating system

Three hospitals in Romania to receive EU funding for upgrades

Euro-scepticism on the rise in Romania amid wide discrepancies

Romania resumes plans to join OECD

Romania recalls 23 ambassadors, including from the US and Germany

Presidential adviser Andrei Muraru to be Romania’s new ambassador to the US

First elements of HIMARS rocket system arrive in Romania

Romania’s top officials skip Zoom meeting with Xi Jinping

MACRO: Recovery is stronger than expected

Romania’s GDP picks up more strongly than expected in Q4

Electricity prices bring headline inflation in Romania close to 3% in Jan

Romania’s retail sales, slightly up in 2020

Romania boasts strongest online retail growth in EU over 2015-2020

Romania’s industry returns to growth in December

Romania’s construction works up 16% in 2020

Romania’s exports bottom out in Q4

Romania’s CA deficit widens to 5% of GDP in 2020

Romania’s external debt rises by 7.1% of GDP in 2020

FDI in Romania plunges by 60% in 2020

Wages in Romania go up 8.4% in 2020

Romania's unemployment rate falls below 5% in December

Industrial production prices slightly up in RO in December

Foreign tourist stays in Romanian hotels drop by 83% in 2020

EC sweetens forecast for Romania’s economic recovery in 2021-2022

Analysts improve forecast for Romania’s 2021 GDP

ING: Romania can reach 7.0%-of-GDP public deficit “but not with no policy change”

BCR: RO currency “slightly overvalued," there’s still some room for rate cuts

Poll among Romanian managers reveals rising confidence

BUSINESS: Market trends

McKinsey expects RO banks’ revenues after risk to drop by a third in 2021 vs 2019

Romanian banks extend slightly more new loans in 2020

Loan loss provisions slash one fifth of Romanian banks’ profit in 2020

Romania’s insurance market goes up 5% in 2020

OTC segment keeps drug sales on an uptrend in Romania

Study: Online retail to rise by 15% this year in Romania

BUSINESS: New projects, financing, deals

EUR 60 million medical complex opens in Bucharest

Haier confirms plans to open its first European refrigerators plant in Romania

Orange opens 5G Lab in Romania

US insurer MassMutual to hire 250 for Bucharest, Cluj centers

Singapore-based BPO company TDCX opens office in Bucharest

Game testing firm GlobalStep begins operations in Bucharest

Romanian railway group Grampet expands in Slovenia

Romanian blockchain startup Elrond launches crypto transfer app

Market capitalization of RO digital currency EGLD soars 50% in one day to USD 3 bln

UiPath, a startup launched in Bucharest, reaches USD 35 bln valuation before listing

Shares of RO cybersecurity firm Safetech soar sixfold upon listing

Romanian online retailer elefant.ro eyes listing

Romanian game producer raises EUR 1 mln in private share placement

Romanian travel startup Questo raises USD 1.5 mln for further international expansion

Romanian fintech startup iFactor raises EUR 700,000 on London-based crowdfunding platform Seedrs

RO property rental platform Milluu raises record financing on SeedBlink

Romanian IT group Bittnet's shares added to FTSE Russel indices

US tech company Orion Innovation takes over Romanian Tellence Technologies

Swiss video game producer Miniclip buys Romanian studio

Mocha Global acquires Romanian app publisher

BUSINESS: Energy is hot, transports and industry less so

Romgaz to bid for ExxonMobil’s stake in Black Sea project within two months

Hidroelectrica plans EUR 35 mln refurbishment of 115MW power plant

Restart Energy to develop 45MW PV park in northwest Romania

RO state company SAPE plans to develop 9.5MW PV park

Romania’s biggest chemical group ponders EUR 0.5-1 bln hydrogen production plant

Power and heating plant in Romania shuts down due to lack of coal

Romania’s Transgaz terminates legacy contract with Gazprom

OMV Petrom CEO: Black Sea gas is waiting to be exploited, 2021 is a critical year

Ukraine’s Naftogaz announces MoU on cooperation with Romania’s OMV Petrom

Romania’s OMV Petrom proposes same dividend as last year despite 64% profit drop

Bucharest Airport passenger traffic in 2021 not likely to rise above half of that in 2019

Iasi Airport in eastern Romania to be expanded under EUR 75 mln project

Moldovan airline HiSky to launch flights from Cluj-Napoca to Dublin, Lisbon

Ford ponders involving Romanian plant in electrification project

Romania’s biggest car factory suspends production due to semiconductor crisis

RO carmaker Dacia can’t produce as many Sandero units as it could sell

Dacia’s Sandero model, third-best-selling car in Europe this January

Rombat to start production of Li-Ion cells for car batteries in new Bucharest plant

Tesla opens office in Bucharest

Teslounge Bucharest opens first independent Tesla showroom in Romania



BUSINESS: Money keeps coming into real estate, retail and agriculture also move well

Skanska invests EUR 45 mln in second phase of Equilibrium office project in Bucharest

Belgian developer WDP to invest another EUR 117 mln in Romanian warehouses

CTP builds EUR 35 mln warehouse in Romania for DIY chain Brico Depot

BSTDB lends EUR 50 mln to One United for office project in Bucharest

Polish group Scallier to develop shopping parks in second-tier Romanian cities

C&W Echinox expects new retail space deliveries in RO to drop by 50% this year

Tensions between office owners and tenants are rising in Romania

EUR 1 bln worth of housing units to be delivered in Bucharest during 2020-2023

British developer takes over distressed residential project in northern Bucharest

Romania’s biggest real estate portal suffers major data breach

Romanian retailer Profi aims for second place on the market with proximity-convenience concept

German retailer Lidl announces new raise for its employees in Romania

Auchan launches used clothing business line in Romania

French retailer Cora tests supermini mixed format in Bucharest

German 1 Euro store chain TEDi to launch in Romania

Romanian e-tailer evoMAG boasts 43% expansion in 2020 and plans launching marketplace

RO online retailer eMAG develops industrial park around its EUR 90 mln logistics hub

Romanian chocolaterie Heidi opens store on Vienna’s main shopping street

Romanian agricultural cooperative to start exports this year

Romanian organic fertilizer producer Norofert to buy 1,000-hectare farm near the Danube

RO agribusiness group raises EUR 40 mln with bond issue

Deutsche Leasing gets EIB financing to support RO SMEs in agri sector

Danish pork producer to take over five more pig farms in Romania

BUSINESS: Manager changes

Monica Hodor will lead Enel’s electricity distribution activities in RO

Carrefour names former French Air Force officer at the helm of its business in Romania

Pharmaceutical company MSD Romania appoints new GM

Novartis appoints new Country President for its operations in Romania

Unilever names Romanian at the helm of its local operations

Mercedes-Benz Romania appoints new CEO

CTP appoints Gijs Klomp as Head of Business Development in Romania

Hospitality entrepreneur joins real estate developer Impact as Development Director

Veteran real estate manager joins CBRE Romania

SOCIAL & CULTURE

Romania becomes fifth-largest source of tourists for the Maldives

Over 100 Romanian citizens blocked at Mexico’s Cancun airport

Member of Mexican drug cartel caught in Romania and extradited to the US

RO gendarmes fine policemen for disturbing public order during protest

Former Romanian billionaire Ioan Niculae gets final five-year jail sentence for corruption

Bucharest court rules first sentence for Holocaust denial in Romania

Media: UEFA doesn’t consider that RO referee used racist language during Champions League match

Study: Bucharest, among top cities in the world for gamers

Central RO: Astra Museum kicks off EUR 2.5 mln project to open center for crafts in Sibiu

Western RO: Royal domain in Săvârşin to open for the public this spring

Romania’s Buzău Land, one step closer to becoming a UNESCO Global Geopark

Bucharest Opera House resumes indoor performances with audience

Transilvania International Film Festival: Anniversary edition to take place this summer

2021 Oscars: Romanian documentary shortlisted in two categories

Latest film of Romanian director Radu Jude selected in 2021 Berlinale competition

Wild Danube: Wild Carpathia series producer Charlie Ottley starts work on new movie

