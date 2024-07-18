Romania's industrial production drops in May

Romania's manufacturing industry significantly contributed to a 4% increase in industrial turnover in the first five months of 2024, compared to the same period in 2023, with a 4.9% rise. However, the mining sector saw a 15.8% decline, according to data released by the National Statistics Institute (INS) on July 17.

Notably, the capital goods, durable consumer goods, and current-use goods industries experienced growth, while the energy sector and others reported declines.

In May 2024, industrial turnover dropped by 7.1% year-on-year and 8.5% versus April due to weaker performances in both manufacturing and mining.

Meanwhile, new orders in the manufacturing industry rose by only 0.8% in the first five months of 2024 compared to the previous year.

Capital goods drove this increase despite declines in intermediate goods, durable consumer goods, and current-use goods.

However, new orders in May 2024 fell 7.2% year-on-year, influenced by declines across various industrial sectors. From April to May 2024, new orders decreased by 3.6%, except for current-use goods, which saw a 10.3% rise.

(Photo source: Silviu Matei/Dreamstime.com)