Romania’s industrial activity up a modest 1.5% in April

Romania’s industrial production index increased by nearly 1.5% year-on-year in April after the modest 0.6% average annual growth rate posted in the first quarter of this year.

The performance remains modest compared to the 5.2% yearly average projected by the Government in line with the 5.5% GDP growth rate. Furthermore, the annual advance of the production index was only 1.4% in the core manufacturing industries while the activity in the mining and quarrying sector rose by 7.8% year-on-year on a low base.

In the rolling 12 months ending April, the industrial output increased by 2.2% year-on-year, at a rate that eased from 3.5% at the end of 2018 and 7.2% at the end of 2017.

The automotive (car production) industry keeps rising at a fast pace by 11.5% year-on-year in the rolling past 12 months, surpassed by only the electric equipment production (+12%). Production of non-metallic mineral products (cement, adhesives as well as glass and other construction materials) advanced by a significant rate of 9.3% year-on-year. The production of food and non-alcoholic beverages keep growing at modest rates of 1.3% and 0.3% respectively, despite a substantial rise in consumption.

In April alone, neither the automotive nor the electric equipment industries outperformed. The growth was supported, instead, by the crude refining (+21.5% year-on-year) and pharmaceuticals (+15.2%) while the food industry posted an outstanding 9% annual advance as well.

