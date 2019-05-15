Romania’s industrial output up a mere 0.6% in Jan-Mar

Romania’s industrial production index edged up a modest 0.6% in January-March (Q1) this year compared to the same period last year. In seasonally and workday adjusted terms, the annual growth rate was 1.2%.

The core manufacturing industries performed slightly above average, but still modestly: +1.2% year-on-year in gross terms and 2.4% in workday-adjusted terms.

In contrast, the activity in the utility industries (including electricity, gas and heating distribution) contracted by 2.3% (both in gross and adjusted terms). The mining and quarrying industries, with a smaller share in total industry’s value added, posted a modest 0.3% (0.5%, after adjustment) growth rate in Q1.

The Government’s forecasting body CNSP projected 5.2% advance of the industrial output this year, up from 4.2% in 2018.

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)